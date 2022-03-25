Controversy in Uruguay-Peru over the Trauco center that the visiting team claimed entered the goal: the device that could have solved the enigma

Goalkeeper Rochet caught an aerial ball and went inside the goal. The VAR determined that the ball did not cross the line

one of the great polemics all South American Qualifiers happened in the duel between Uruguay and Perukey to classification World Cup in Qatar 2022. In fact, thanks to the narrow win after Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s goalLa Celeste got a ticket to the World Cupwhile the inca team you will have to wait for the last date to aspire to a playoff.

For this reason, this last action occurred in the Centenario stadium in Montevideo takes on a lot of importance. Did the ball go in after the center sent by Miguel Trauco that the goalkeeper Sergio Rochet captured on the goal line? The play was in first minute of addition and it would have meant a draw, so the table of the Qualifiers would have radically.

At this point, something very important needs to be clarified. In the absence of the DAG, which is the Automatic Goal Detector technology (the famous chip that is embedded in the ball), there is only the appreciation of the camera and the simple impression of sight. In this sense, if it is judged by the video of the transmission, everything indicates that the ball entered in its entirety. However, when the photos are viewed from another angle, doubts are triggered.

Controversy over Peru’s goal over time against Uruguay. Did the ball go in?

I repeat, with the video for me it totally entered and was a goal, but only within my visual subjectivity. But to be fair, that transmission camera is not perpendicular to the curve of the ball, so I can only say within my visual subjectivity that It seems that it does not fit fully when viewing the other photos captured from another angle.

Of course, only with the DAG would one have the accuracy. Through this technology, it allows one to see two things: a zenithal figure, that is, from above, and also the referee would ring the clock confirming the goal. The truth is that To apply this technology, extra cameras placed behind the arches are needed and they are considered very expensive economically.. That is why they prefer to take risks with the human eye and there was no DAG.

