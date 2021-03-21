Controversy in US college basketball: filmed the huge difference between men’s and women’s gyms and went viral

The controversial difference between men’s and women’s gyms in the NCAA

March is usually a very special month for basketball in the United States. For a few weeks, the NBA takes a back seat and it is the college students who become the stars. The so-called March Madness (March Madness) is a direct elimination tournament that has been organized since 1939 by the NCAA (National Athletic University Association) in which 68 universities from all over the country participate.

Within all North American territory there is a total of 353 institutions divided into 32 conferences. Each champion in their region earns the right to participate in the March Madness. The remaining 36 teams are hand-picked by the NCAA as the best teams that failed to lift the trophy in their section. Once the painting is assembled, it is a tradition that throughout the United States a prediction is made in search of someone who is correct in 100% of the matches.

For all the above, the university championship is very important at the national level. But this 2021 started with a great controversy that went viral on social networks: Sedona Prince, University of Oregon player, published on his social networks the comparison between the weight room of men and women. For one thing, you could barely see dumbbells against an entire gym with the latest equipment.

This is the women’s weight room after complaints to the NCAA

It should be noted that since 1972 in the United States there is a regulation known as Title IX, which establishes the prohibition of discrimination based on sex in any school or other educational program that receives federal money. This extends to university programs.

The issue was so popular that the NCAA argued that it was not a matter of money, but of space. Images of the bubble began to appear again, showing the large amount of space available to be able to set up a weight room with better equipment. Many NBA players got involved in the topic as Stephen Curry the Golden State Warriors, CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

In addition, several brands that manufacture and sell gym accessories also offered their services to improve the quality of facilities for women’s basketball. After receiving pressure from all fronts, the organization had no choice but to give in and make the investment corresponding to the importance of the tournament being played.

In the last hours images appeared of the new weight room for women with much more equipment. The fight against inequality is a strong theme in the United States and This video of the Oregon player may have marked a before and after.

KEEP READING:

The ritual that Facundo Campazzo tries before each game and that generates a crazy reaction from his teammates

Facundo Campazzo’s decisive play in the fourth quarter that was key to Denver’s win over Chicago

Facu Campazzo’s big night in the NBA: the two personal records he achieved and the mark in which he surpassed Manu Ginobili