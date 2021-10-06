Controversy in world chess over the sponsorship of a breast enlargement company

The Queen’s Gambit series promoted women’s chess (Europa Press)

As in most sports, in chess the debate about gender equality is on the table, especially in a discipline where there are only 39 of the 1,300 grandmasters are women. These days the controversy has been unleashed after an agreement signed by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) with a company that will disburse record money for the entity.

What has generated controversy is that the company Motivates engages in breast augmentation surgeries, which is why many women have branded this new society as sexistas it would serve as a sponsorship for the women’s game.

“Shouldn’t chess, a game that depends on the brain instead of the breasts, distance itself from that type of reductionist and misogynistic line of thought?” Commented an outraged player who chose to remain anonymous in dialogue with the specialized site Lichess. In this sense, a chess streamer also spoke with the British portal The Guardian: “FIDE does not have a solid track record in empowering women and I find it degrading and humiliating that an activity like chess, which is so cognitive, is sponsored by a company that mainly benefits from the insecurities of women. I highly doubt that FIDE will bring in a penis enlargement company to sponsor the Men’s World Championship. “

Another player who spoke on the subject with Lichess, but he chose to remain anonymous to avoid possible punishments by FIDE, he warned: “I’ve already seen comments online from people saying they hope the awards for women’s events now include breast enlargement.s. I’ve seen jokes that cite specific names of the best players as those who could be improved upon. Chess has fought against sexism in the past, and this has done nothing to help prevent it. “

The organization understands that this agreement with the company is vital for the promotion of women’s chess: “FIDA is not promoting plastic surgery, but if an adult makes this decision freely, our organization supports Motivates, a company that has demonstrated its strong commitment to women, “he said in a letter sent to The Guardian.

For her part, the Norwegian Sheila Barth Stanford, one of the 39 international teachers, also spoke out in favor of this new sponsorship: “We play for less money than men, which makes it difficult to bet on chess. I hope women find it easier to play professionally. “

The truth is that women’s chess has added an important boost since the premiere in 2020 of The Queen’s Gambit (Lady’s Gambit), the Netflix miniseries starring Anya Taylor-Joy. However, the arrival of this new sponsor seems to bring more problems than solutions to this sport.

