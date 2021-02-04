Controversy over another injury with the star signing of Real Madrid: he has ten in less than two years and his future is unknown

Their participation in the knockout stages of the Champions League is complicated (Reuters)

The Real Madrid It is traveling a complicated path in this atypical season crossed by the coronavirus. Ten points behind the leader, Atlético, eliminated from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Alcoyano of the third division of Spanish football and accessing the knockout stages of the Champions League through the window, Zinedine Zidane’s men walk a tightrope in fear of saying goodbye quickly to all the titles at stake.

The economic situation, affected by the pandemic, and the modifications that it is making in the stadium, did not allow it to sign quality reinforcements in either of the last two transfer periods and, to top it all, the latest big hire is giving you more trouble than satisfaction.

It is the case of Eden Hazard, the star footballer who came in exchange for more than 100 million euros, from Chelsea, and that he missed more games due to injury than he was on the court, according to the statistics of the specialized site Transfermarkt.

Belgian striker added his tenth injury in less than two years this Wednesday as merengue, as detailed by the Madrid environment Abc. This was confirmed by Real Madrid through a statement made public on their social networks: “After the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services He has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the left anterior rectus. Pending evolution ”.

The international did not train on Tuesday with the rest of the team and media reports spoke of suffering from muscle fatigue, but this Wednesday he had been seen again with the group, although he finally hurt himself. Although the time that he will be off was not detailed, these types of physical problems usually take at least two weeks.

The numbers within the white set are catastrophic. In its first season, was injured five times, played 22 games (between league and Champions) and he only scored one goal. In this 2020/21 campaign, it reached the same number of injuries (5), played 13 (the competition ends in May) and scored three goals.

Son 283 days, added to those received for the new injury, those that the player was out. An injury to the right thigh, a bruise on the ankle, fissures in the foot and fibula, among others, were the cause of his absences.

In this way, Hazard will be safe for the visit this Saturday to Huesca in La Liga and will once again see his attempt to have continuity cut off to recover the version he gave in English Chelsea and that motivated his signing in the summer (European) of 2019 by the 13-time European champion.

The Belgian was unable to start the 2020-2021 season playing due to several physical mishaps and did not have minutes until October 27 in the visit to Borussia Moenchengladbach. Later, he had to stop again for testing positive for coronavirus, and after overcoming it, he again suffered a muscle injury that left him without playing until the end of the year.

Currently, the midfielder had chained seven matches in a row with participation, four of them as starters (Osasuna, Athletic in the Super Cup, Alavés and Levante), although in all of them he was substituted in the second half. This new mishap occurs 20 days after Real Madrid play the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Italian Atalanta.

