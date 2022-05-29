Controversy over Benzema’s offside in the disallowed goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League final

* Benzema’s disallowed goal

About the end of the first half of the Champions League the great controversy of the match between Real Madrid y Liverpool which required the intervention of WAS. It was an offensive action by the white team that ended with Karim Benzema defining in front of goal but invalidated by a supposed offside of the French striker.

The great controversy occurs after a rebound to the middle given by the goalkeeper Alisson to the middle and to the one who arrives from the front Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan touches the ball and is blocked by two rivals: Fabinho y Kanote. The ball deflects and ends up at the feet of Benzema, who defines left-handed. The linesman immediately raised his flag.

In the first instance, it should be noted that it is true that the Gallic artilleryman had only one opponent behind him, when the rule states that he has to have two (in general, one is usually the goalkeeper). The discussion occurs because the ball, which is initially touched by Valverdeis actually driven then by Fabinho back, trying to block the shot.

According to the regulations, it is considered that a footballer in an offside position (in this case Benzema) does not take advantage of said position when he voluntarily receives the ball from an opponent, unless it is a “save”. “A save is an action by a player whose purpose is to try to stop or deflect the ball when it is going towards the goal”says the rule.

In this case, after a review of several minutes, the VAR referees considered that Fabinho was a “save” and therefore Benzema was taking advantage of his position. It should be remembered that, according to the protocol of the UEFAthe judges of WAS they must trust the decision of the main referee in subjective plays, as this is, since the controversy lies in whether the touch of the Liverpool player is due to an involuntary touch, a save or a simple deflection.

