Controversy over the South American Ideal Team of the last decade: there are no Uruguayans, Colombians or Chileans

Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez and Arturo Vidal were removed from the team

The last decade (2011-2020) of South American football has had four America Cups, which were won by Uruguay, in 2011, Chile, which with the best generation in its history was crowned in 2015 and the centennial edition of 2016, and Brazil in 2019, however these great achievements did not matter for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) that this Wednesday published the 11 Ideal of South American footballers.

In the team made there are six Brazilians, four Argentines and a Peruvian, so big names were left out. While it is true that there will always be figures who cannot step on the pitch when these formations are made, it is striking that there are stars that shone both in their clubs in Europe and in their selected clubs and who have not been taken into account.

Is that here was placed Julius Caesar in the arc, and a line of four defenders was assembled with Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Javier Mascherano and Marcelo. In midfield they were Casemiro, Ángel Di María and Lionel Messi, while the lead is made up Sergio Agüero, Paolo Guerrero (the only Peruvian) and Neymar.

The IFFHS Dream Team

Upon meeting this Ideal Team, users on social networks erupted in anger over the absence of figures such as Luis Suarez, who during the last decade stood out in the Barcelona and in his Uruguayan team with which he qualified for the two World Cups (2014 and 2018) and also won the 2011 Copa América held in Argentina. Nor are his other pillars of that Uruguayan selection: Diego Godín, Fernando Muslera and Edinson Cavani.

It is also striking that the Generation of Gold of Chile also have no representatives. Neither Claudio Bravo, Alexis Sanchez The Arturo vidal, keys in the America Cups 2015 and 2016 seem to have done enough merit to enter this list. Even the King Arthur is even more striking because in the last decade he was a figure of the Juventus, of the Bayern Munich and from Barcelona, nothing less.

There are also no Colombians in this Ideal 11. The absences of figures like James Rodríguez, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado The Radamel Falcao Garcia they enraged several fans who expressed themselves angrily on social media.

“Last decade and there are no Uruguayans (?). Rare, Uruguay in the last decade won more America Cups than half of those there, “wrote one user, while another warned:” It is incomprehensible that Arturo Vidal is not there. “

“Above Guerrero (great player), Suárez should have been, or in his defect Falcao, they have been the 2 South Americans # 9 who performed the most in the last 10 years,” wrote another outraged fan on Twitter. And Suárez? and Cavani? and the Chilean champions 2015 and 2016? ”, asked the journalist of the CNN Diego Tabares.

IFFHS South American Dream Team of the Last Decade

Goalkeeper: Julius Caesar (Brazil)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Brazil), Thiago Silva (Brazil), Javier Mascherano (Argentina) and Marcelo (Brazil).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Brazil), Ángel Di María (Argentina) and Lionel Messi (Argentina).

Forwards: Sergio Agüero (Argentina), Paolo Guerrero (Peru) and Neymar (Brazil).

