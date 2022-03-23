Controversy with a top seed, broken balls and the confusion with the first chosen: the story of the embarrassing draw for the 1982 World Cup

During the event that took place in Madrid, all kinds of problems arose for the organization of the World Cup

In the first days of 1982, the draw for the Spain World Cupa tournament that remained in everyone’s memory because it was the first that he played Diego Armando Maradona with the Argentine national team Cesar Luis Menotti, who had just won his first title four years ago. Despite the premiere of Fluffthe reigning champions disappointed and did not reach the final stages.

Scorer Paolo Rossi’s Italy was crowned after beating West Germany 3-1 in the final at the Santiago Bernabeu, one of the 17 stadiums that were used during the event, in what was the World Cup with the largest number of venues of all time. But, beyond football, and other colorful stories that occurred during the competition, the clock ticked that on January 16 of that same year, what for many was the worst draw in memory.

The Spaniards lived in a time of full democracy. Already without traces of the dictatorial regime of Francisco Franco, which lasted for more than four decades until 1977, the reign of Juan Carlos I had begun several years ago. And it was precisely his little son, the then Prince of Asturias Felipe -he had 13 years-, one of the main attractions of a gala that was organized at the Palacio de los Congresos in Madrid.

The books say that there were more than 500 million people who followed the images of a draw that was total chaos on TV. After the speeches and mentions at the beginning of the event, the main table of the event had Pablo Porta (president of the Spanish Federation), the then FIFA boss, the Brazilian João Havelange and two other important faces: Herman Neuberger (President of the Organizing Committee) and that of Joseph Blatterthe then general secretary of the entity that governs the destinies of football in the world.

Pablo Porta, Joao Havelange, Hermann Neuberger and Josepp Blatter at the main table of the 82 World Cup draw

One of the milestones of that World Cup in Iberian territory was that, for the first time, 24 teams made up the top men’s football competition. Divided into six groups of four teams, the first conflict was generated with the election of the last seed, another of the renewed measures adopted by FIFA.

Until the day of the draw, there were five national teams that had secured their place: Italy, Germany, Brazil, Argentina (last champion) and Spain (as organizing country) they already knew they would lead the zones. And the rest? Although other selections like Belgium (European runner-up) or Poland (finished third) reached the 12th edition of the World Cup with the best present, FIFA decided by finger that England were seeded sixth. The reasons? They were the only ones who, except for those chosen, had been world champions among those classified (1966).

With the distribution defined, the organization opted to use the drums from the Spanish Lottery and young people from San Ildefonsoa tradition that surrounds Christmas raffles and in which children sing the numbers that are drawn for the famous christmas fat. Thus, it had been defined that there was going to be a criterion for the South American teams will not cross. That is why in Pot 3, made up of Belgium, Scotland, France, Northern Ireland, Chile and Peru, the latter two were going to enter the bowling alley once the first two balls that were going to be destined for the group were removed. from Argentina and Brazil, in that order.

Faced with this scenario, with the characteristics of the draw defined before the balls began to run, from the beginning there were problems. The first ball to come out contained the Belgian flag and was placed in Group 1. The second to appear was Scotland’s, which was added to the Argentina zone. But when the third mini ball Tango -the shapes that the balls had- was carried by one of the young people, when they reached the stage where the authorities were, Blatter and the rest realized the mistake and had to explain what had happened.. “This was the hype of the controversy, we had already announced it,” said Mari Carmen Izquierdo during the TV broadcast about the embarrassment that had just happened.

Belgium, first went to the group of Italy

After correcting the error, the Belgians moved to the Argentina zone

Thus, without mediating new ball draws, in the old electronic poster the fault was mended and the Argentine team, seeded in Group III, appeared alongside Belgium, while in VI he joined the Scots with Brazil.

After the delays, which generated whistles and murmurs among the fans present, the draw continued. Until another setback caused long faces between the kings who dominated football at that time. While the giant bolilleros continued their march, one of the Tango balls got stuck -it was the Honduras ball- and it broke in half. As the images of the time show, the official transmission by the Spanish Television (TVE) tried to change the plane until the fault was solved.

But that wasn’t the only time a ball broke. “The ball stopped, the ball that comes to the group from Spain stopped,” they repeated on TV when another of the balls got stuck and they had to use a wooden stick to remove it from those huge bowls.

As one of the attendants tried to remove the fragment, several of the young people from the San Ildefonso school could not help but laugh out loud at another of the mistakes that forever marked the draw for the 82 World Cup. The faces of FIFA, including Neuberger’s, could not help being uncomfortable with the recurring inconveniences they suffered during the almost 30 minutes that the World Cup draw lasted.

A young Prince of Asturias participated in the draw for the groups of the World Cup in Spain at the age of 13

“Perplexed, not knowing what to do, someone has given them a hand,” concluded the Spanish television commentator on the definition of the ball that contained the paper with the flag of Austria, a European team that traveled in an imaginary way to the German area Federal.

In this way, despite the suffering, the 1982 World Cup completed its group stage table, which was made up as follows: Group I, which was played at the Vigo and La Coruña venues, was made up of Italy, Poland, Peru and Cameroon; while the II was made up of Federal Germany, Algeria, Chile and Austria (Gijon-Oviedo).

In the case of Group III, the protagonists were Argentina, Belgium, Hungary and El Salvador (Alicante and Elche), followed by IV with the controversial England top-seeded alongside France, Czechoslovakia and Kuwait (Bilbao-Valladolid). Already in zone V, the local Spain accompanied by Honduras, Yugoslavia and El Salvador (Valencia-Zaragoza) and the VI was left with Brazil, Soviet Union, Scotland and New Zealand (Seville-Malaga).

In Spain 82 it was the last time the playoff format was playedin which the best two of each group qualified for an instance in which another four zones of three selected were set up, in which the winners of said crosses stopped at the semifinals and subsequent World Cup final.

40 years ago, the world saw Maradona for the first time in a World Cup event. Also to the remembered greenyellow from Zico, Cerezo, Baptist, Socrates and other glories that could not reach the final. Another world football icon like Karl Heinz Rummenigge could not lead the Germans to a new title that went to the Italians who broke in hand in hand with their scorer Paolo Rossi and with the genius of Dino Zoff in the bow

The definitive picture of Spain 1982

KEEP READING:

FIFA confirmed how the draw for the Qatar World Cup will be: pots, seeds and the great mystery that will be revealed in June

Another 14 tickets to the 2022 World Cup are defined: the countries that will fight for classification and the 15 that are already in Qatar