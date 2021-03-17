Controversy with FIFA after the naming of a stadium in Ukraine in honor of a Nazi collaborator

The “Roman Shukhevych” stadium in the Ukrainian city of Ternopil has generated controversy and FIFA will have to give an answer (Photo: @ DonetskWay2012)

A controversy surrounds the FIFA. As reported The Jerusalem Post, from the Centro Simon Wiesenthal (SWC), an institution dedicated to documenting the victims of the Holocaust and keeping records of Nazi war criminals, wrote a letter to Gianni Infantino to take action after the renaming of a stadium in Ukraine.

The controversy was sparked when the City Council of the city of Ternopil, one of the main cities in western Ukraine, named its football stadium after Roman Shukhevych, who was a military leader of the country allied to the Nazis.

Shukhevych, also known by his pseudonym Chuprynka Terrace, was one of the organizers of the Halych-Volhyn massacre during the Second World War, where it is estimated that more than 80,000 Poles were massacred by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

Gianni Infantino must give an answer after the tribute to a Nazi collaborator in Ukraine (Photo: EFE)

In the letter sent to Infantino, the SWC authorities ask for a response. Efraim Zuroff, director of Eastern Europe of this entity, pointed out to the highest authority of world football the efforts they made so that the city of Ternopil reconsider the “Renaming of its stadium in honor of Nazi collaborator Roman Shukhevych, captain (captain) of SS Schutzmannschaft 201 and active participant in the mass murder of Jews and Poles in World War II, many in the same city of Ternopil ”.

As pointed The Jerusalem Post, Zuroff wrote that it is “Totally understandable” what Ternopil I searched “Honor those who fought against Soviet communism” but not to those who are behind “The mass murder of innocent fellow citizens”.

For his part, the Director of International Relations of the SWC, Dr. Shimon Samuels, asked the FIFA President to put this issue on the agenda of the 71st FIFA Congress on May 21, which will be via Zoom from Tokyo. “We hope that the Ukrainian Football Association refuses to hold matches at the stadium until its name is changed in accordance with the spirit of the FIFA statutes ”, he demanded.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (Photo: EFE)

This also provoked the reaction of the Israeli ambassador to Ukraine, which lashed out at the city of Ternopil throught social media. “We strongly condemn the decision of the Ternopil City Council to name the City Stadium in honor of the infamous Roman Shukhevych captain of the SS Schutzmannschaft 201 and we demand the immediate cancellation of this decision ”, wrote Joel Lion and Twitter.

Furthermore, the Polish Ambassador to Ukraine, Bartosz Cichocki, canceled a visit to Ternopil that I had these days. According to Polish Press Agency (PAP), the decision also responds to the tribute to Roman Shukhevych, whom many Ukrainians see as a national hero for his anti-communist and anti-Soviet activities. Even in 2007, he was posthumously awarded the title of “Hero of Ukraine”, the highest honor in the country.

