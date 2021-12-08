Convergence of Gaming and Gambling

Gaming and gambling are similar activities. They are so similar that the gambling industry uses the terms interchangeably. Gaming is a term used for a game where the outcome is achieved by skill, whereas in gambling, the outcome is generated by chance. Gaming activities can feature gambling and vice versa. The overlap in these two areas has increased significantly in recent years, requiring researchers to develop frameworks to differentiate between the two.

Gambling-like Gaming

A video game featuring mini-games where you place bets in an electronic casino is an example of gambling-like gaming. Another example is video games with loot boxes or ones where players can spend money to unlock “surprise” game features. These features are so similar to gambling that some places in the world have banned loot box-style games.

Free gambling-like games are played more frequently than those that require playing with real money. Some studies show that young adults who play these games are more likely to develop a gambling problem later in life, but there’s no evidence explaining why this occurs. The increasing similarity between video games and gambling may play a role. Betting on video game outcomes has also become increasingly popular.

Gaming-like Gambling

Electronic Gaming Machines, or EGMs, with themes based on television game shows, are an example of gaming-like gambling. Many EGMs now have an element of skill added to the games, making them not just games of chance, which blurs the line between them being a game or a gamble. These features make the games more appealing to a larger audience. While online casino enterprises make every effort to keep underage players off of gambling websites, youth can access a casino online. The more casino games resemble video games, the more likely this is to happen.

Is it a problem?

It’s hard to say whether the convergence of gaming and gambling leads to problems later in life. Individuals between the ages of 25 and 40 are the most likely to be affected by video game disorder. There is increasing evidence that children and teens are showing evidence of disordered gaming behavior. However, there is still disagreement in the scientific community as to whether the behavior qualifies as a disorder.

Given that these types of games are relatively new and online access has become more readily available than ever before, no long-term data is showing whether there are negative effects to gaming or not. Conversely, while gambling addiction has been documented and studied for decades, there are no data linking video gameplay to gambling addiction.

Since children and teens have less awareness than adults regarding the consequences of their activities, it seems reasonable to continue monitoring minors’ online activities. The more awareness created regarding the interplay of gaming and gambling, the less likely it is to cause problems in the future.

Summary

The lines are blurry between gaming and gambling regularly. Traditional casino games are becoming more like video games every day. This trend is sure to continue as the online casino industry grows. Video games are also beginning to include elements of gambling in their platforms. There is a link between video game disorder and gambling addiction, but due to the newness of gaming technology, it is unclear what future research will show.