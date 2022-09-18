Convert WhatsApp audio to text on Windows and macOS without installing anything

There are two types of people in the world:** those who love to receive voice messages, and those who hate them with all our might**. For this second group there is the possibility of converting these voice notes into a text to read. Now it will not be necessary to install anything at all, since through a bot that can be used in the WhatsApp apps in Windows 10 and 11, as well as in macOS.

The bot in question is really comfortable, since it acts as one more contact where you will simply forward the audios you want to transcribe. This will immediately show you the transcript, being compatible with Spanish, although it speaks only in English.

The first step: install the WhatsApp bot on Windows 10, 11 and macOS

The first step to do is add the bot to your contact list so you can forward the audio through the WhatsApp application on your computer. This is something really comfortable, since you will simply have to click on this link so that it opens automatically in the application, or add the phone number +14156809230 to your contact list.





Keep in mind that through the desktop version it is not allowed to add a contact in a quick way. That is why to add it manually you must go to your mobile device and put it in the agenda so that it is synchronized with your computer. Although if you click on the link you can add it directly.

Forward the voice note to the bot to start the transcription

Once you have the bot Alfred The Transcriber installed on your device, you simply have to act with Alfred as if he were another contact. You will simply have to go to the chat where you have been sent a voice message, and forward it by searching through the contact list to the bot that has a very characteristic profile photo so that it is impossible to lose.

Once sent instantly, it will begin to analyze it, notifying you in advance that it is only capable of transcribing messages that do not exceed 60 seconds in length. In the case of sending a message that exceeds this limit, it will notify you that it is impossible to transcribe.





On the other hand, if you meet this requirement, after a few seconds a response will appear with the audio transcript. This way you will be able to read it quickly or copy and paste it. And the truth is that after trying it with different audios the result is quite successfulalthough it is always required that the audio be recorded clearly and vocalized to ensure that it does not give an inaccurate result.