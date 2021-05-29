Cooku With Comali 2 Grand Finale: Winner & Runner Ups Leaked Test

Prepare dinner With Comali 2 Winner: One of the crucial well-known truth presentations of 2020-2021 is Cooku With Comalii Season 2, which aired on Celebrity Vijay for an hour over the weekend. This display has an enormous fan base from youngsters to the aged as this can be a primary pressure buster for audiences on weekends.

The second one season of the display “Cooku With Comali 2” has in the end come to an finish because the Grand Finale might be aired on April 14, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, which is roughly 5:00 pm. A number of visitors will seem within the finale, together with Silambarasan TR (Simbu) at the set that may grace the display. Alternatively, the general public is so keen on Cooku With Comali 2’s identify winner, as all 5 finalists are the folks’s favorites.

“Cooku With Comali 2” Grand Finale Updates

The display Cooku With Comali Season 2 has come to an finish now that the grand finale is over and can quickly be airing starred Vijay. Comalis and Chefs on social media have shared lacking Prepare dinner standing with Comali units and folks within the units because the display is over.

The grand finale might be broadcast on TV for over 5 hours and may have many visitors showing at the display screen. Simbu and Vijay Tv stars will visitor at the cooking display and the display will characteristic a nail-biting ultimate face-off problem. Kani, Shakila, Ashwin, Baba Bhasker and Pavithra are the 5 contestants to compete within the grand finale of Cooku With Comali 2.

Winner ‘Prepare dinner With Comali 2’

Consistent with reviews, Can I is the winner of the ‘Cooku With Comali 2’ Grand Ultimate. She is among the maximum deserving contestants at the display as she is easily specialised in cooking talents. She has installed the most productive performances in all episodes all through the season that ensure her victory. Even prior to now week, she has celebrated it along with her sister.

‘Prepare dinner With Comali 2’ Runner Up

Gifted cook dinner Shakila is the runner-up of the second one season of Cooku With Comali. After Kani, she used to be additionally the creditable contestant at the display who got here again within the wildcard access after the general removal. She did a perfect dish within the finale, completing 2d of the season.

‘Prepare dinner With Comali 2’ 2d 2d position

The heartthrob of the display Cooku With Comali 2 and the hot overwhelm of Tamil Nadu folks, Ashwin received 2d prize. Ashwin is an inspiration to all women and men within the society to cook dinner and he’s the budding actor. I want him the most productive profession and luck within the future years. Just lately his album monitor used to be out and it hit the general public.

‘Prepare dinner With Comali 2’ 3rd 2d position

Baba Bhaskar completed in fourth place. Pavithra used to be the 5th to be added because the closing finalist of ‘Cooku With Comali 2’. Alternatively, she used to be a just right player at the display and needed her the most productive in her profession and upcoming initiatives.