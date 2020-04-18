Cool Runnings Inspiration Sam Clayton Jr Has Died After Battle With Coronavirus

One of the crucial iconic –and actually among the many funniest — Disney live-action movies of all time needs to be director Jon Turteltaub’s Cool Runnings. The story of the real-life Jamaican bobsled crew that competes for a shot on the 1988 Winter Olympics, and in addition a John Sweet traditional, has been watched by audiences for many years. Sadly, one of many inspirations for that very movie, former bobsledded/sound engineer Sam Clayton Jr, has handed away as we speak on the age of 58, as one other casualty as a result of problems from the coronavirus.