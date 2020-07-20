COOL Summer Project Reveals Collab Lineups Of Teen Top’s Niel, Red Velvet’s Yeri, and VIXX’s Ravi, And More

NCSOFT (hereby known as NC) has introduced thrilling collaborations for his or her Fever Music COOL Summer Project!

High artists will collaborate with the intention to reinterpret songs of the co-ed group COOL. They may maintain the melody of COOL’s authentic songs whereas bringing it one other spin with a contemporary, fashionable vibe.

The primary collaboration will likely be between VIXX’s Ravi, Red Velvet’s Yeri, and AB6IX’s Jeon Woong, who will drop their recreation of “Lady on the Seaside” on July 24. Teen Top’s Niel, Apink’s Namjoo, and H&D’s Nam Do Hyun will collaborate for “Future” that will likely be launched on July 31, and Ravi, Yeri, and UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok will launch the track “Sorrow Ideas” on August 7. Then on August 14, a monitor with hidden artists will likely be unveiled.

NC may also drop music movies for “Lady on the Seaside” and “Sorrow Ideas.” Lee Eun Jae, Kang Ryul, and Joo Hyun Younger from the online drama “Greatest Mistake” will make cameo appearances in “Lady on the Seaside,” whereas Yeri, Ravi, and Kim Woo Seok will take part within the music video for “Sorrow Ideas” themselves.

Lee Min Ho, the pinnacle of NC’s affiliate enterprise workplace, stated, “As we’re introducing the Fever Music 2020 COOL Summer Project as an alternative of our offline competition, we have now ready completely for the manufacturing course of. We hope that this occasion will likely be an excellent assist to those that have develop into drained from COVID-19.”

