Cool your PC and don’t risk it in the face of heat with these 6 air coolers for all equipment and pockets

If there is a nemesis for all teams that focus on their performance, it is, without a doubt, the heat. Summer is here, no matter who weighs it (it weighs me), and heat waves can have a big effect on the performance of our teams. As gamers that we are, we know that this is not ideal, with what we are going to talk about today on air sinksand which ones I can recommend depending on your budget and needs.

And it is that sometimes you have to know how to distinguish between the big names in refrigeration and the products that our team needs. Useless get a high-end liquid cooling if, in the center of your PC, what you have is a processor with 65W of TDP. That said, let’s see what steps you must follow to choose your refrigeration and which ones I recommend.

What to consider when buying a heatsink?

As I said before, it is not enough to simply get the gadget that cools the most, has the most fans and is the most expensive. Like everything in this life, you have to take nuances into account and look at what are the needs that we must cover. It is very important that you know the TDP of your CPU (that is, the maximum amount of heat that the chip produces.

If, like me, you have a Ryzen 5 3600 that has a 65W TDP, buy a 250W heatsink can be too much, making you not have enough money to improve other aspects of your PC. The ideal is to look for a cooler whose TDP is greater than your CPU, but without going over. I am going to put these data in each of the elements that I list.

On the other hand, you also have to take into account the socket of your processor. Nowadays, it is quite difficult to find refrigeration that may not work with X or Y sockets, but you may need retrofit kits for these. If so, you will have to contact the sellers to see if they are included or if, on the contrary, they will have to provide them to you.

Our favorite air coolers

Starting with air coolers, let’s take a look at some of my favorite models, what their features are, and what kind of rig could benefit from them. with a board with all its features, you will have everything you need to know if this is your next cooler or not.

DeepCool AS500 Plus





With two 140mm fans, 5 pipes for dissipation, dimensions of 142 x 102 x 164mm and lots of RGB (if that’s your thing) and a maximum TDP of 220W, and some low sound levelsthis Deep Cool brand heatsink is an option to consider if you have a moderate budget and a powerful computer.

Its price of 74.99 euros places it above more conservative options but also below some of the real refrigeration bugs, leaving it somewhere in the middle that can easily fit into the average budget you may have in mind.

Dimensions 142 x 102 x 164 mm fans 140x 140x 25 mm*2 fan speed 500~1200 RPM±10% Lightning RGB Maximum TDP 220W max airflow 70.81 CFM Noise ≤31.5 dB(A) Compatible sockets Intel: LGA2066/2011-v3/2011/1200/1151/1150/1155 AMD: AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1

DEEP COOL AS500 PLUS, CPU Cooler, 5-Pipe Air Cooling, with Two PWM Silent TF140S Fans, Addressable RGB Cap

be quiet! Pure Rock





A more modest bet for those who have less powerful processors. be quiet! it is one of the best brands that you can find in the market, and it has a certain pedigree that makes its products trustworthy. This Pure Rock is modest, yes, but more than enough for mid-range processors.

With 120mm fans, a TDP of 150W and fan speeds between 600 and 1400 RPM, this is a heatsink that could be a little louderbut that the quality of the brand’s fans is supported so that its maximum noise threshold is quite decent.

Dimensions 121 x 62,5 x 155 mm fans 121 x 62,5 x 155 mm fan speed 600~1400 RPM±10% Lightning N/D Maximum TDP 150W max airflow 51,4 CFM Noise ≤26,8 dB(A) Compatible sockets Intel: LGA1150/LGA 1155/1156/1366/775 AMD: AM4/AM3+/AM3/FM2+/FM1

be quiet! Pure Rock – 150W Brushed Aluminum TDP CPU Fan with HDT Technology

ARCTIC Freezer 34 eSports DUO





This is the heatsink that I have in my personal computer, and the truth is that I am very happy with it. Without RGB, but with a rather aggressive and atypical look, the Freezer 34 eSports DUO bring two fans 120 mm fairly quiet, but they move a good flow of air.

It is ideal for CPUs that reach a maximum of 120W TDP, although I use it with my 65W TDP R5 3600, and its performance is excellent on my machine. In terms of noise, despite the fact that its maximum is the highest of those we have in hand, that figure is not realistic with a good speed curve.

Dimensions ‎190 x 130 x 110 mm fans 120 x 62,5 x 120 mm fan speed 200-2100 RPM±10% Lightning N/D Maximum TDP 150W Noise ≤49,9 dB(A) Compatible sockets Intel: LGA700/1200/1155/1151/1150/2066/2011(-3) AMD: AM4/AM5

ARCTIC Freezer 34 eSports DUO – CPU Cooler, Push-Pull CPU Fan, Heat Dissipation, Silent Motor, 200-2100 RPM, 2 High Performance 120mm PWM Fans – Gray

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition





A classic among classics. Do you want to be on the safe side, even if not the most advanced? The Hyper 212 is the old reliable and brings one of the most reliable experiences on the market. Although it is true that its maximum TDP is not as high as that of other heatsinks in our selection, it is a heatsink that will make little noise and will be able to control the lightest processors.

Dimensions 120 x 80 x 159 mm fans 120 x 120 x 25 mm fan speed 650~2000 RPM Lightning N/D Maximum TDP 140W max airflow 42 CFM Noise ≤26 dB(A) Compatible sockets Intel: LGA2066/2011-v3/2011/1151/1150/1155/1156/1366.5 AMD: AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition – Silent, Sleek and Precise, 4 Finned Continuous Direct Contact Heat Pipes, Silencio FP120 Fan

Owl NH-U12S Redux





For a little more, we have Noctua’s low-end offer. Even so, we have a very good air flow with a maximum noise quite below average, proving again how powerful the brand’s fans are. With a TDP of 160W, this is an airsink with a correct price and great features.

Dimensions 125 x 71 x 158 mm fans 120 x 120 x 25 mm fan speed 450~1700 RPM Lightning N/D Maximum TDP 160W max airflow 70,74 CFM Noise ≤25,1 dB(A) Compatible sockets Intel: LGA2066/2011-0/2011-3/1700/1200/1156/1155/1151/1150 AMD: AM4/AM5

Noctua NH-U12S Redux, High Performance CPU Cooler with NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM 120mm Fan (Grey)

Owl NH-D15





Truly this is the king of the track and I recommend it for anyone who has a powerful processor. Although its impressive dimensionsboth at the level of the heatsink and fans, Noctua has optimized this heatsink to make the least amount of noise possible, creating one of the greatest wonders on the market.

With 220W of TDP and a huge iare flow, it is ideal if you want to overclock some of the the strongest CPUs From the market. Honestly, the best that can be recommended. Although its price makes it a little more prohibitive than the rest of the selection, it is worth it in the right circumstances.

Dimensions 150 x 135 x 160 mm fans 140 x 140 x 25 mm fan speed 300~1500 RPM Lightning N/D Maximum TDP 220W max airflow 82.4 CFM Noise ≤24,6 dB(A) Compatible sockets Intel: LGA1700/1200/1156/1155/1151/1150/2066/2011-0/2011-3 AMD: AM4/AM5