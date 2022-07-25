Cool your PC with these liquid coolers for all pockets and stand up to the heat wave

The number one enemy of our gaming PCs is, without a doubt, the heat. With things as they are now, it is not unreasonable to think that our processors are going to be at their peak than usual and that their temperatures are not going to be the same as they were a few months ago. And this is something to be careful with.

The concept of thermal throttling is very real, and is that some of our components are going to reduce (sometimes drastically) their performance to avoid getting hurt due to the high temperatures, something that goes against what we need while we play. The best solution? chill well our computer, and that’s why today I’m here to recommend a series of liquid coolers, in case you prefer them to the air coolers we saw a couple of weeks ago.

What to consider before buying liquid cooling?

Although it may seem like the logical choice is always going to be to buy the biggest and most expensive liquid cooler you can afford,you can’t do it crazy! There are a number of factors that you have to take into account when choosing which one is going to be your new cooler.

To begin with, one very important thing to keep in mind is space that your tower has available. Depending on this, you will need a fridge of 120, 240 or 360 (or what is the same, a fan, two or three). In addition to this, you are going to have to think about your processor socket, something crucial to know if it is compatible or not. In the description of each of the fridges you will have the sockets with which it works.

On the other hand, each liquid is different and some will perform better than others, although this is A bit difficult to judge only by the technical specifications. Finally, each one has its own features, such as screens integrated in the pump, RGB, etc. It is your job to differentiate if you want these elements or prefer to cut a little there.

Best liquid cooling that we recommend

Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240





We start with the cheapest with the 240mm offer from Cooler Master. It is a fairly discreet component, without RGB, but not bad for that. With a noise level of 30dB and fans running between 650 and 2000 RPM, It is a liquid cooling suitable for mid-range processors. Compatible with Intel LGA 2066, 2011-v3, 2011, 1366, 1156, 1155, 1151, 1150, and 775 sockets, and AMD AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2, and FM1.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240 Liquid CPU Cooler, Dual Dissipation Pump and Dual 120mm Air Fans, Black

NZXT Kraken 120





We start with a 120mm fridge (a fan), ideal if you have nowhere to ride a 240 or 360. If your only available place for a radiator is the rear fan well, NZXT has you covered. With a noise level of 33dB (its fans being able to run at speeds between 500 and 2000 RPM), a cute RGB ring on the pump and the support of a good brand, this is a recommended option for those who want an economical and reliable entry into this world. If you are looking for something stronger, you have the version with 2 140mm fans. It can be used with Intel LGA 1366, 2011, 2011-3 and 2066 sockets (and you can also order a kit to use with LGA 1700), and AMD AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2 FM2+, FM2 and FM1.

NZXT Kraken 120 – RL-KR120-B1 – Liquid RGB AIO CPU Cooler – Quiet & Efficient – Quiet Operation – Ring RGB LED – 120mm Aer P Radiator Fans (Included)

Mars Gaming ML360W





Mars Gaming is also into liquid coolers, bringing you one of the cheapest 360. With a lot of RGB (both in fans and in the pump), a sound level between 9 and 26 dB, the fans of this fridge go between 900 and 2200 RPM, making its minimum slightly louder than most rivals. You can use it with Intel LGA 2066, 2011, 1700, 1200, 1156, 1155, 1151 and 1150 sockets, and AMD sTRX4, sTR4, SP3, AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2 and FM1.

Mars Gaming ML360W, Liquid Cooling, TDP 550W, 3x Dual ARGB Fan, White

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Illusion





One of the cheapest 3-fan liquid coolers you’ll find, and from a reputable brand. With a sound level of just 30dB (with fans ranging from 650 to 1800 RPM) and RGB everywhere, it’s an option to consider if you want a triple radiator without the need for go over €100. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for 37% off its base price. Please note that you will be able to use it with Intel sockets LGA1700 (ordering a compatibility kit), 1200, 2066, 2011-v3, 2011, 1151, 1150, 1155 and 1156, and AMD AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+ , FM2 and FM1.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Illusion Liquid AIO Cooler for CPU – 3rd Gen Pump, 3 Halo 120mm ARGB Fans, 360mm Radiator, ARGB Controller Included – AMD & Intel Compatible

ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 240





With a more moderate aesthetic, with a modest RGB, ARCTIC’s bet also deserves to be considered. With 2 x 120mm fans, this 240 liquid can go from 200 RPM to 1800, making it one of the most stealthy of the list. Supported sockets are Intel LGA 1200, 115x, 2011-3, and 2066, and AMD AM4.

ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 240 – Multi-Compatible CPU AIO Water Cooler, Powered by Intel and AMD, PWM Controlled Pump, Fan Speed: 200-1800 RPM, LGA1700 Compatible – Black

Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX





From the hand of Corsair, one of the best brands in this field, we have one of the most recommended liquids in the collection. If you can spend a little more, you will have fans that move between 400 and 2400 RPM (arriving as maximum at 36dB of sound), RGB controllable by Corsair’s own iCUE program, very good performance. It has Zero RPM mode for when your processor is resting, turning off the fans for more silence. It is compatible with Intel LGA 1200, 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 1366, 2011 and 2066 sockets, and AMD AM4, AM3, AM2, sTRX4, sTR4.

Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler, 33 CAPELLIX RGB LEDs, Three 120mm ML RGB PWM Fans, 400 and 2,400 RPM, iCUE Commander CORE Included, Black

Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE LCD





The jewel in the crown of this compilation is also in the hands of Corsair. With a 360mm radiator, fans that reach 30dB of sound with their up to 2400 RPM. It has a customizable LCD screen on the pump, which you can customize to be purely aesthetic or to show the speed at which the fans are running. In addition, it is also available in a 420mm version (with 140mm fans), which will serve to cool even more. Like her little sister, she also has Zero RPM mode. Suitable for Intel LGA 1200, 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 1366, 2011 and 2066 sockets, and AMD AM4, AM3, AM2, sTRX4, sTR4.