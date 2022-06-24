Copilot, GitHub’s AI that helps programmers, is now available for a fee, though there are ways to use it for free

At Genbeta we have talked on several occasions about Copilot, the OpenAI assistant that makes use of artificial intelligence to suggest code and complete functions in real time while we write code. Fortunately, is now available to everyone, and anyone can use it for a $10 monthly or $100 annual fee. However, there are also cases in which it is possible to use this artificial intelligence for free.

Its managers have already reiterated on several occasions that with Copilot they do not seek to replace programmers, but rather to have a powerful tool to, at least, get rid of the most repetitive tasks at work.

A useful tool for all developers

Copilot is based on OpenAI Codex, an algorithm capable of “translating natural language into code”. For Copilot creation, GitHub trained the algorithm on several terabytes of source code. that can be found on the platform itself. The latter caused some debate among the community, since it makes use of open source to train the AI.

On the other hand, the complexity and great performance of Copilot is thanks to this code, being able to suggest to the programmer the following line of codeor even present complete methods and algorithms.

As we mentioned above, you will have to pay a monthly fee of 10 dollars or 100 dollars a year to be able to use this artificial intelligence. However, from GitHub they assure that the tool will be completely free if we are verified students or code maintainers on the platform.

Members of the “GitHub Global Campus Program” will be able to access Copilot for free from the GitHub Education dashboard. So can developers working on open source projects. If you’re a code maintainer, you’ll need to go to GitHub to find out if you meet the platform’s criteria.

Those who are not part of the two mentioned groups will have to pay to use the tool. However, before that we can test Copilot for a period of up to 60 days.

Copilot has been tested by over 1.2 million developers through its technical test. In fact, the tool has already reached some very important milestones, including its ability to generate almost 40% of the Python or Java code that reaches GitHub. Everything indicates that Copilot will continue to grow and learn from all GitHub developers, making this tool even more powerful.