‘Cops’ Canceled at Paramount Network – Variety

“Cops” has formally been canceled at Paramount Network.

Definitive information that the collection gained’t return comes solely 4 days after Variety solely reported that it had been pulled from the schedule.

“‘Cops’ just isn’t on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any present or future plans for it to return,” a Paramount Network spokesperson stated in a press release.

The unique choice to carry “Cops” was spurred by nationwide protests in opposition to police brutality following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota law enforcement officials.

“Cops” initially launched on Fox in 1989 and has come below hearth lately for its depicts legislation enforcement and questionable behind the scenes practices.

The collection was the topic of a current podcast hosted by Dan Taberski, “Operating from Cops,” which chronicled a whole lot of episodes of the present. Taberski and his crew detailed situations the place individuals have been coerced into signing waivers and the way manufacturing permits police to edit and take away something that may paint them in a detrimental gentle.

Fox aired 25 seasons of “Cops,” pairing it with “America’s Most Wished” on Saturday nights for 14 years. “Most Wished” moved to Lifetime in 2011 and was ultimately canceled. “Cops,” in the meantime, received a brand new lease on life in 2013 when Spike TV ordered new episodes and paired them with repeats. (Spike was rebranded as Paramount Network in 2018.)

Concurrently Paramount Network pulled “Cops” from its plans, A&E eliminated an identical present in “Dwell PD” from its schedule “out of respect for the households of George Floyd and others who’ve misplaced their lives.”

“Dwell PD” is at the moment the primary collection on cable on Friday and Saturday nights, and follows cops and sheriffs — stay, in actual time, as they patrol varied cities and counties throughout the nation.