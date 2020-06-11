‘Cops’ Canceled at Paramount Network – Variety

“Cops” has formally been canceled at Paramount Network.

Definitive information that the sequence received’t return comes solely 4 days after Variety completely reported that it had been pulled from the schedule.

“‘Cops’ just isn’t on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any present or future plans for it to return,” a Paramount Network spokesperson stated in a press release.

The unique determination to carry “Cops” was spurred by nationwide protests in opposition to police brutality following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota cops.

“Cops” initially launched on Fox in 1989 and has come below hearth lately for its depicts regulation enforcement and questionable behind the scenes practices.

The sequence was the topic of a current podcast hosted by Dan Taberski, “Working from Cops,” which chronicled a whole bunch of episodes of the present. Taberski and his staff detailed situations the place folks had been coerced into signing waivers and the way manufacturing permits police to edit and take away something which may paint them in a unfavorable mild.

Fox aired 25 seasons of “Cops,” pairing it with “America’s Most Needed” on Saturday nights for 14 years. “Most Needed” moved to Lifetime in 2011 and was finally canceled. “Cops,” in the meantime, acquired a brand new lease on life in 2013 when Spike TV ordered new episodes and paired them with repeats. (Spike was rebranded as Paramount Network in 2018.)

Concurrently Paramount Network pulled “Cops” from its plans, A&E eliminated an analogous present in “Dwell PD” from its schedule “out of respect for the households of George Floyd and others who’ve misplaced their lives.”

“Dwell PD” is presently the primary sequence on cable on Friday and Saturday nights, and follows cops and sheriffs — reside, in actual time, as they patrol varied cities and counties throughout the nation.