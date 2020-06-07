Cops’ Season Premiere Cancelled On Cable Following U.S. Protests

Nonetheless, it is unclear if Cops‘ elimination from the Paramount web site is an indication that the present has been completely cancelled, or if the community is simply going above and past to create some separation between the present social local weather and Cops. It is value noting that the community confronted a comparatively related state of affairs with the TV adaptation of the violence-embracing movie Heathers; after having initially delayed its 2018 premiere because of the Stoneman Douglas Excessive College capturing, Paramount aired a closely re-edited model of the primary season throughout 5 nights in October of the identical yr.