Copy text directly from an image with a couple of clicks: this is PowerOCR, the new Microsoft PowerToys utility

Not even a week ago, those responsible for the development of the Microsoft PowerToys suite of utilities announced the imminent launch of a new and useful tool —Screen Ruler, a ruler for measuring elements on the screen—, and They have already put on the table the next addition to this collection de ‘toys’ para Windows.

PowerOCR —such is its name— is a utility that allows us to copy text from a region of the screen: we start the tool, select a rectangular area —as if we were making a capture with the Crop tool— and when we then proceed to paste the content, the Clipboard will not contain any image, but the text that it contained (if that was the case).

The following image illustrates clearly what PowerOCR offers to the user:

In addition, according to what is read in the explanation published in its official repository on GitHub, in addition to this functionality it will also enable a new entry in the context menu of image files, so that we can copy the text they contain without even having to open the file.

In short, it allows us to have a Pocket OCR (Optical Character Recognition software)an invaluable addition for many users, which will allow us, for example, easily extract text from memes or from certain scanned PDFs.

Furthermore, it is about a functionality that other operating systems already have as standard (iOS, for example, already allows you to do the same, and from version 16 it will extend this capacity to videos)… and that was beginning to be missed in Windows.

Microsoft PowerToys is a tool that was already useful when it was released (actually re-released) three years ago, but every few months we witness how its functionality grows. At this point, it is missed that Microsoft decides to join the developers of PowerToys with those of Windows so that the latter integrate all the ‘toys’ natively.

Mind you, PowerOCR is still in the early stages of development, so (just like Screen Ruler) programmers still have work ahead before users can enjoy this tool on our Windows computers.

What do you say? What can not wait to try it? Well, then you might be interested to know that one of its main authors has previously developed another tool, called Text Grab, which offers much the same functionality and that it has been available for a long time (for free in its repository on GitHub and for $9.99 in the Microsoft Store).

