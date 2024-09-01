Corey Barton Net Worth 2024 – Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Corey Barton is a prominent figure in the real estate and homebuilding industry. He is known for his entrepreneurial spirit and innovative approach to construction.

As the founder and owner of CBH Homes, Idaho's largest homebuilding company, Barton has left an indelible mark on the housing market in the northwestern United States. His journey from a young framer to a successful business owner exemplifies the American dream and inspires aspiring construction and real estate entrepreneurs. Barton's story is of perseverance, vision, and a deep commitment to providing quality homes for thousands of families.

Who is Corey Barton?

Corey Barton is a self-made entrepreneur and visionary leader in the homebuilding industry. Rising from humble beginnings as a framer, Barton transformed his passion for construction into a thriving business empire.

As the founder and owner of CBH Homes, he has become synonymous with quality, innovation, and community development in real estate. Barton's approach to home building goes beyond simply constructing houses; he aims to create communities and fulfill the dreams of homeownership for thousands of families.

Barton has demonstrated an uncanny ability to anticipate market trends and adapt to changing consumer needs throughout his career.

His leadership style, characterized by a hands-on approach and a deep understanding of every aspect of the homebuilding process, has earned him respect and admiration within the industry. Barton's success is not just measured in the number of homes built or profits earned but in his positive impact on the lives of his customers, employees, and the broader community.

Corey Barton Early Life and Education Qualification:

Barton's early life laid the foundation for his future success in the homebuilding industry. Born and raised in a modest family in Idaho, Barton was exposed to the value of hard work and perseverance from a young age.

His parents instilled in him a strong work ethic and the importance of pursuing one’s passions, principles that would guide him throughout his life and career.

As a teenager, Barton’s interest in construction was sparked when his mother decided to build a house. This experience opened his eyes to the intricacies of home building and ignited a passion that would shape his future.

Unlike many of his peers who pursued traditional academic paths, Barton followed a more hands-on approach to education. He did not enroll in college; instead, he opted to learn the craft of home building through practical experience.

Barton’s education came primarily from on-the-job training, starting as a framer in the construction industry. This grassroots approach allowed him to gain intimate knowledge of every aspect of home building from the ground up.

He supplemented his practical education with a voracious learning appetite, constantly seeking new information about construction techniques, business management, and market trends.

This combination of hands-on experience and self-directed learning proved a powerful formula for success, equipping Barton with the skills and knowledge needed to launch and eventually grow his own homebuilding company.

Barton's Personal Life and Relationships:

While Corey Barton is widely recognized for his professional achievements, his personal life plays an equally important role in shaping who he is as an individual and a leader.

Barton is known to be family-oriented, valuing the support and stability that solid personal relationships provide.

He is married, and his relationship with his wife is often described as a partnership built on mutual respect, understanding, and shared values. Barton's family life extends beyond his immediate household. He is known to have close relationships with his extended family, including his parents and siblings, who have supported his entrepreneurial journey from the beginning.

These strong family ties have provided a foundation of support throughout his career, helping him navigate the challenges of building and running a successful business.

In his personal life, Barton strives to balance his professional responsibilities and family commitments. He prioritizes quality time with his loved ones, understanding that a fulfilling personal life contributes to success in the business world.

This approach to work-life balance has benefited his well-being and influenced the company culture at CBH Homes, where employee welfare and family-friendly policies are given importance.

Attributes Details Real Name Corey Barton Nick Name Corey Barton Profession Owner and Founder of CBH Homes Age 41 Years H5’8 “t 5’8″ Weight 72 kg Relationship Married Children Not Found Parents Update Soon

Barton's Physical Appearance:

Barton’s physical appearance reflects his hands-on approach to business and his background in the construction industry.

He is approximately 5'8" tall, with a sturdy build that speaks to his years of physical work in homebuilding. Barton's appearance is often described as approachable and down-to-earth, mirroring his business philosophy and leadership style.

He typically wears a casual, practical style of dress that aligns with his roots in construction and his ongoing involvement in the company’s day-to-day operations.

His physical presence, characterized by a confident stance and engaging smile, contributes to his ability to connect with employees, clients, and business partners on a personal level.

Corey Barton Professional Career:

Early Career and Founding of CBH Homes:

Barton’s professional career began in the trenches of the construction industry, where he worked as a framer. This hands-on experience gave him a deep understanding of home building from the ground up.

In 1998, at 22, Barton took a leap of faith and founded CBH Homes. Starting with just a few homes per year, he gradually built the company’s reputation for quality and customer satisfaction.

Growth and Expansion:

Under Barton's leadership, CBH Homes experienced rapid growth. His innovative approach to home building, which focused on efficiency without compromising quality, allowed the company to expand its operations.

By the mid-2000s, CBH Homes had become one of the largest home builders in Idaho, consistently delivering hundreds of homes each year.

Industry Impact and Recognition:

As CBH Homes grew, so did Barton's influence in the industry. He became known for introducing new construction techniques and materials that improved the quality and affordability of homes.

His commitment to sustainable building practices and community development earned him recognition within the industry. Barton’s success story has been featured in various publications, and he has been invited to speak at industry conferences, sharing his insights on entrepreneurship and inner building.

Attributes Details Occupation Owner and Founder of CBH Homes Famous For Transforming the housing market, founder of CBH Homes Awards Multiple awards for sustainable building practices, civic engagement, and economic growth Net Worth $20 Million (2024)

Corey Barton Net Worth:

As of 2024, Barton’s net worth is estimated at around $20 million. This substantial wealth is primarily derived from his ownership of CBH Homes and various investments in real estate and related industries. Barton’s financial success is a testament to his business acumen and consistent growth.

It’s essential to note that Barton’s net worth reflects not just personal wealth but also the value he has created for his employees, customers, and the broader community through job creation and economic development.

While his net worth has grown significantly, Barton is known for his commitment to reinvesting in his company and contributing to charitable causes in Idaho.

Corey Barton Social Media Presence:

Corey Barton maintains a modest but strategic presence on social media platforms, primarily through the official channels of CBH Homes. The company's social media accounts on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn serve as the primary conduit of Barton's public engagement.

These channels showcase new home designs, share customer success stories, and provide updates on community development projects.

While Barton maintains a relatively low personal profile on social media, he recognizes the importance of these platforms in connecting with customers and promoting CBH Homes. The company's social media strategy reflects Barton's approach to business–focused, community-oriented, and customer-centric.

Year Net Worth 2024 $20 Million 2023 $17 Million 2022 $15 Million 2021 $13 Million

Corey Barton Interesting Facts:

1. Barton started his career as a framer in the construction industry before founding CBH Homes.

2. He founded CBH Homes at 22, with minimal formal education in business management.

Under Barton's leadership, CBH Homes has built and sold over 25,000 homes in Idaho.

4. Barton is known for his hands-on approach, often visiting construction sites and personally overseeing projects.

5. He has implemented several innovative building techniques that have improved efficiency and sustainability in home construction.

6. Barton strongly advocates affordable housing and has worked on initiatives to make homeownership more accessible.

7. He has received contributions from industry-aware home-building rebuilding and community development.

8. Barton is actively involved in various charitable organizations in Idaho, focusing on education and community development.

9. Despite his success, he maintains a relatively low public profile, preferring to let his work speak for itself.

10. Barton is known for fostering a strong company culture at CBH Homes, emphasizing employee development and work-life balance.

Corey Barton Other Interesting Hobbies:

Beyond his professional commitments, Corey Barton cultivates a range of hobbies that reflect his diverse interests and commitment to personal growth. Barton is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hiking, fishing, and camping in scenic landscapes.

These pursuits provide him with relaxation and physical exercise and inspire his approach to creating homes that harmonize with their natural surroundings.

Barton also has a passion for classic cars, often attending car shows and working on restoration projects in his spare time.

This hobby reflects his appreciation for craftsmanship and attention to detail, which is evident in his professional work.

Additionally, Barton is an enthusiastic reader, particularly of books on business strategy and personal development, constantly seeking new ideas to apply to his personal and professional life.

Final Words:

Barton’s journey from a young framer to a successful entrepreneur and industry leader is a testament to the power of vision, hard work, and perseverance.

His story embodies the American dream, demonstrating that with passion and dedication, it’s possible to build a thriving business from the ground up.

His impact extends far beyond the thousands of homes he has built; he has shaped communities, provided employment opportunities, and inspired a new generation of construction and real estate entrepreneurs.

As CBH Homes continues to grow and evolve under Barton's leadership, his commitment to quality, innovation, and community development remains unwavering. His success inspires those in the home-building industry and those with entrepreneurial aspirations.

Barton's legacy is not just in the homes he has built but in the lives he has touched and the positive change he has brought to the communities he serves.