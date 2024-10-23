Corey Feldman: Career, Wealth, and Personal Details in 2024

Corey Feldman burst onto the Hollywood scene as a charismatic child actor in the 1980s, quickly becoming one of the most recognizable faces of his generation.

His journey through stardom, personal struggles, and eventual advocacy work have made him a fascinating figure in the entertainment industry.

This blog post delves into his life and career, exploring his triumphs, challenges, and lasting impact on popular culture.

Who is Corey Feldman?

Corey Scott Feldman was born in Reseda, California, on July 16, 1971. He began acting at age 3, appearing in a McDonald’s commercial.

Feldman quickly became a staple in television shows and movies throughout the 1980s, starring in iconic films such as “The Goonies,” “Stand By Me,” and “The Lost Boys.”

As a teen idol, Feldman was known for his boyish charm and on-screen chemistry with fellow child star Corey Haim. Together, they became known as “The Two Coreys,” starring in several films and capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

However, Feldman’s journey wasn’t without its challenges, as he faced personal struggles with substance abuse and allegations of childhood sexual abuse in the entertainment industry.

Today, Feldman is not only an actor but also a musician, author, and outspoken advocate for child actors’ rights. He continues working in the entertainment industry while using his platform to highlight important issues.

Category Details Full Name Corey Scott Feldman Date of Birth July 16, 1971 Age (2024) 52 Birthplace Reseda, California Early Career I began acting at age 3 in a McDonald’s commercial Notable Child Roles “The Goonies,” “Stand By Me,” “The Lost Boys”

Personal Life and Relationships:

Both joy and turbulence have marked Corey Feldman’s personal life. He was married thrice, first to actress Vanessa Marcil, from 1989 to 1993.

His second marriage was to model Susie Sprague in 2002, with whom he has a son named Zen. The couple divorced in 2014 after a lengthy legal process.

In 2016, Feldman married his long-time girlfriend Courtney Anne Mitchell in Las Vegas. However, in August 2023, it was announced that they were separating after seven years of marriage, citing Courtney’s ongoing health issues as a factor.

Throughout his life, Feldman has been open about his struggles with substance abuse, which began in his teenage years. He has credited his faith and determination for helping him overcome these challenges and maintain sobriety.

Feldman has also been vocal about his experiences with childhood sexual abuse in the entertainment industry. He has used his platform to advocate for other survivors and push for changes in the statute of limitations for abuse cases.

Professional Career:

Corey Feldman’s professional career spans over four decades, showcasing his versatility as an entertainer. His early work in the 1980s established him as one of the most successful child actors of his time. Some of his most notable films include:

“Gremlins” (1984)

“The Goonies” (1985)

“Stand By Me” (1986)

“The Lost Boys” (1987)

“License to Drive” (1988)

As Feldman transitioned into adulthood, he continued to act in various films and television shows, though with less mainstream success. He ventured into voice acting, notably as Donatello in the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies.

In addition to acting, Feldman has pursued a music career. He has released several albums, including “Love Left” (1992) and “Angelic Two the Core” (2016). While his music has received mixed reviews, Feldman remains passionate about his artistic expression through song.

Feldman has also appeared in reality TV shows, including “The Surreal Life” and “Dancing on Ice.” In 2013, he published his memoir “Coreyography,” which detailed his experiences in Hollywood and personal struggles.

Age and Physique:

As of 2024, Corey Feldman is 52 years old. He stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds (68 kg). Feldman has maintained a youthful appearance, often sporting his signature long, dark hair.

Despite his challenges, Feldman has remained active in the entertainment industry and continues to perform as an actor and musician. His energy and enthusiasm on stage belie his age, showcasing his enduring passion for performance.

Category Details Age (2024) 52 Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Weight Approx. 150 pounds (68 kg) Appearance Maintains a youthful look, often with long dark hair Physical Activity Remains active as a performer on stage and in film

Net Worth and Salary:

Corey Feldman’s net worth is estimated at around $1 million as of 2024. This figure represents a significant decline from his peak earnings during his child star years when he reportedly had a net worth of $19 million.

Feldman’s financial journey has been tumultuous. He has been open about financial losses due to mismanagement and poor decisions in his youth. For example, he reportedly lost over $800,000 playing the lottery and made substantial losses betting on NFL games.

While specific salary details for his current projects are not publicly available, Feldman continues to earn income through his various entertainment ventures, including acting, music performances, and personal appearances.

Category Details Estimated Net Worth $1 million Peak Net Worth $19 million during child star years Financial Setbacks Lost over $800,000 gambling on lottery and NFL games, mismanagement in youth Current Income Acting, music performances, personal appearances

Company Details and Investments:

One of Corey Feldman’s notable business ventures is “Corey’s Angels,” a music and entertainment company he founded. The organization has been a source of both publicity and controversy for Feldman.

Limited public information regarding real estate investments is available. Given his financial setbacks, Feldman’s property holdings are unclear.

Feldman has shown interest in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. In 2021, he announced plans to release his cryptocurrency called “ANGEL,” though details about its current status are limited.

Investment and Funding:

In recent years, Feldman has turned to crowdfunding to support some of his projects. In 2017, he launched an Indiegogo campaign to finance a documentary about alleged sexual abuse in Hollywood, raising over $273,000 from supporters.

A GR8 INTERVIEW 2 READ ON YOUR WAY 2 THE THEATER 2NITE 2 WATCH MY NEW FILM #THEBIRTHDAY ONLY A FRW HRS NOW TIL THE SCREENINGS: Feldman says that although his new favorite role is decades old, it “has its reward” in this long-awaited release. Source: Salon https://t.co/2W1ncCcKc0 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 1, 2024

For his 2016 album “Angelic Two the Core,” Feldman attempted to raise $105,000 through crowdfunding but fell short of his goal, raising only about $14,982. Despite this, he proceeded with the album’s release.

These crowdfunding efforts highlight Feldman’s innovative approach to financing his projects and his ability to engage directly with his fanbase for support.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles:

Corey Feldman maintains an active presence on social media, using these platforms to connect with fans and promote his work. His official social media accounts include:

Platform Handle/Details Twitter @Corey_Feldman Instagram @cdogg22 Facebook Corey Feldman (Official) Professional Contact Represented by talent agencies (contact details not public)

Feldman is represented by various talent agencies for professional inquiries, though specific contact information for these representatives is not publicly disclosed for privacy reasons.

Fans can also stay updated on Feldman’s activities through his official website, though the specific URL was not confirmed as of my last update.

Conclusion:

Corey Feldman’s life and career have been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, marked by early success, personal struggles, and a commitment to advocacy.

From his days as a beloved child star to his current role as a voice for survivors of abuse in the entertainment industry, Feldman has remained a compelling figure in Hollywood.

Despite financial setbacks and personal challenges, Feldman continues to pursue his passions in acting and music.

His resilience and dedication to highlighting essential issues demonstrate that there’s much more to Corey Feldman than his famous roles from the 1980s.

As he moves forward in his career and advocacy work, Corey Feldman remains a unique and sometimes controversial figure in the entertainment world.

His journey is a testament to the complexities of fame, the importance of speaking out against injustice, and the possibility of reinvention in the face of adversity.