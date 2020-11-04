Cori Bush Becomes Missouri’s First Black Congresswoman

Cori Bush has been elected to the Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, making her the primary Black Congresswoman within the historical past of Missouri.

On the time the race was known as by AP, Bush — a Democrat — was main Republican candidate Anthony Rogers with 84 p.c of the vote. Missouri’s 1st district consists of St. Louis and often leans blue. On

Tuesday morning, Bush forged her vote whereas carrying a masks with “Breonna Taylor” printed on it. A vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter motion Bush grew to become politically lively in 2014 protesting the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. “Mike Brown was murdered 2,278 days in the past,” Bush wrote on Twitter. “We took to the streets for greater than 400 days in protest. As we speak, we take this battle for Black Lives from the streets of Ferguson to the halls of Congress. We’ll get justice.”

Her journey to Congress was captured for the Netflix documentary “Knock Down The Home,” which premiered at Sundance in 2019.

Bush’s platform consists of Medicare for all, $15 federal minimal wage and the beforehand talked about felony justice reform. Bush continued on Twitter detailing what this win means for her and lots of extra. “I would be the first girl to characterize Missouri’s First District in its 173 12 months historical past. We now have seen a 74% enhance in girls voters right here since 2016. Illustration issues. A system that works for everybody issues,” Bush wrote.

Being a registered nurse herself, Bush additionally pointed to the bravery of important staff through the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m the primary nurse going to Congress from Missouri – in the course of a pandemic. Nurses all throughout the nation have risked their lives to avoid wasting others,” Bush tweeted. “Working class individuals want representatives who seem like them and who’ve skilled their struggles. I’m that champion.”

I’m the primary nurse going to Congress from Missouri—in the course of a pandemic. Nurses all throughout the nation have risked their lives to avoid wasting others. Working class individuals want representatives who seem like them and who’ve skilled their struggles. I’m that champion. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 4, 2020

“Knock Down the Home” adopted the 2018 main campaigns of 4 feminine and progressive candidates together with Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Paula Jean Swearengin and Amy Vilela.

In Selection‘s evaluate of the documentary, Amy Nicholson wrote: “‘Knock Down the Home’ has a transparent political agenda. It desires to advertise the laborious work, braveness and progressive insurance policies of those girls, who’ve all skilled monetary hardship. Nonetheless, the movie lets its topics do the speaking as an alternative of cluttering issues with statistics. The strategy permits the ladies’s messages to take centerstage and present their willpower.”

Ocasio-Cortez additionally gained re-election to the Home of Representatives on Tuesday night time for New York’s 14th Congressional District. She earned 68.7% of the vote towards Republican John Cummings.

In an image posted to Twitter, Bush posed beneath a portray of Shirley Chisholm, the primary Black girl elected to the US Congress, with a finger raised. Her caption was easy: “The First.”