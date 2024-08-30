Cori Bush Net Worth 2024- Career, Husband, Age, Height, and …

Cori Bush is a trailblazing politician who has made history as the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress. Her journey from nurse and activist to U.S. Representative is an inspiring story of perseverance and dedication to social justice.

Who is Cori Bush?

Cori Anika Bush was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 21, 1976. She’s a Democrat who has served as the U.S. Representative for Missouri’s 1st congressional district since 2021. But Bush is more than just a politician – she’s also a nurse, pastor, and prominent Black Lives Matter activist.

Bush’s path to Congress wasn’t easy. She worked as a preschool teacher and became a nurse, earning her nursing diploma in 2008. However, the 2014 Ferguson protests sparked her political activism.

Bush worked as a triage nurse and organizer during the unrest, where she says a police officer hit her. This experience fueled her passion for social justice and political change.

Detail Information Full Name Cori Anika Bush Date of Birth July 21, 1976 Age (as of 2024) 47 years old Place of Birth St. Louis, Missouri, USA Height 5 feet 8 inches Religion Christian (Pastor)

Where is Cori Bush now?

As of 2024, Cori Bush continues to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. She’s made waves as a member of “The Squad,” a group of progressive Democratic congresswomen known for their bold policy positions. Bush is currently running for re-election, facing a tough primary challenge in August 2024.

Age and Physical Details

At 47 years old (as of 2024), Cori Bush stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has a commanding presence that matches her bold political stances. Bush’s appearance reflects her roots in activism. She often sports natural hairstyles and clothing that speak to her connection with the community she represents.

Personal Life and Relationships

Both struggles and triumphs have marked Bush’s personal life. She’s a mother of two children and has been open about her experiences with homelessness and domestic violence. In 2001, Bush and her young family lived in their car for several months after being evicted.

In February 2023, Bush married Cortney Merritts, a security specialist and U.S. Army veteran. Their relationship has recently come under scrutiny due to questions about campaign payments for security services.

Detail Information Marital Status Married to Cortney Merritts (February 2023) Children Mother of two Personal Challenges Experiences with homelessness, domestic violence, and abortion

Bush has also been candid about her experiences with sexual assault and abortion, using her platform to advocate for reproductive rights and better healthcare for Black women.

Professional Career

Cori Bush’s career has been diverse and driven by a desire to serve her community:

Nursing: After earning her nursing diploma in 2008, Bush worked as a nurse, gaining firsthand experience with her community’s healthcare challenges.

Ministry: From 2011 to 2014, Bush served as a pastor at Kingdom Embassy International Church in St. Louis.

Activism: The 2014 Ferguson protests marked a turning point in Bush’s life, launching her into full-time activism with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Politics: Bush ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2016 and for the House in 2018 before winning her seat in 2020, defeating long-time incumbent Lacy Clay in a significant upset.

In Congress, Bush serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight and Reform Committee. She’s known for her progressive stances on issues like Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and criminal justice reform.

Net Worth and Salary

As a member of Congress, Cori Bush earns $174,000 annually. Her net worth has been a subject of debate and controversy. Some reports suggest her net worth is effectively $0, based on her 2022 financial disclosure. Other sources estimate her net worth between $7 million and $10 million, citing investments in stocks and real estate.

Detail Information Net Worth Estimate (2024) $0 – $10 million (disputed figures) Annual Salary as U.S. Representative $174,000 Investments (Disputed) Claims of stock portfolio worth $4.9 million and real estate holdings

It’s important to note that there’s significant disagreement about Bush’s actual net worth, and the higher estimates have been questioned by many. The discrepancies highlight the challenges of accurately assessing politicians’ finances.

Company and Investment Details

While Bush doesn’t own a company, her investments have been scrutinized. Some reports claim she has a stock portfolio worth $4.9 million, with investments in companies like Amazon, Apple, and Tesla. She’s also said to own real estate, including a $1.5 million home in St. Louis and a rental property.

Had a great time in Chicago’s Humboldt Park yesterday meeting with elected & community leaders from across the Puerto Rican diaspora. I’ll always stand up for Puerto Rican’s right to self-determination and the people’s right to shape their own future. Viva Puerto Rico! 🇵🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/J5RtH6yjYa — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 21, 2024

However, these claims about Bush’s investments and real estate holdings are disputed, and there’s no clear consensus on their accuracy. The controversy surrounding her finances underscores the importance of transparency in politics.

Investment and Funding

Bush’s campaign finances have recently become a topic of investigation. In January 2024, she confirmed that the Department of Justice was investigating her campaign’s spending on security services. The controversy centers around payments made to her husband’s security company.

Bush has defended the spending, stating that as a rank-and-file member of Congress, she isn’t entitled to personal protection by the House and has used campaign funds to retain security services. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for Bush’s political future.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Cori Bush maintains an active presence on social media, using these platforms to connect with constituents and share her views:

Twitter: @CoriBush

Instagram: @coribush

Facebook: RepCori

For official inquiries, constituents can reach out through her congressional office:

Office Address: 563 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 Phone: (202) 225-2406

Conclusion

Cori Bush’s journey from nurse and activist to congresswoman is a testament to her resilience and commitment to social justice. Her bold stances on police reform, healthcare, and economic equality have made her a rising star in progressive politics. At the same time, controversies surrounding her finances and campaign spending highlight the scrutiny faced by public figures.

As Bush continued her political career, she remained a polarizing figure – admired by many for her passion and authenticity while criticized by others for her radical positions. Regardless of one’s political views, Bush’s story is a powerful example of how grassroots activism can lead to representation at the highest levels of government.

With her re-election campaign underway, all eyes will be on Missouri’s 1st district to see if Bush can overcome her challenges and continue her groundbreaking work in Congress. Whether she wins or loses, Cori Bush has already made an indelible mark on American politics, giving voice to communities that have long been underrepresented in the halls of power.