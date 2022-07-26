Corinna broke down in tears remembering her husband Michael Schumacher

Schumacher’s wife broke down in tears during an event



Michael Schumacher continues to fight for his life after suffering a serious accident on December 29, 2013, when his head hit a rock while skiing with his family at the Méribel alpine station.

In the meantime Corinnahis wife, who is in charge of everything related to his medical care and moving forward with the sports empire created by the former Formula 1 driver, attended an event in the city of Cologne on his behalf (Western Germany), and could not hold back the tears before the applause of the whole property.

The act in which was awarded the State Prize of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia to Michael Schumacher was charged with emotion and the highest point was when the German activist took the stage to receive the award.

Corinna broke down in tears after the applause of those present (Reuters)

Accompanied by her daughter Gina Maria25, and former FIA president and former Ferrari team boss, Jean TodtCorinna received the document from the Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst and a bouquet of flowers. Until then, her smile was drawn on her serene face while those present began to applaud.

An applause that lasted for several minutes and intensified more and more. Tears began to well up in her eyes as everyone who attended the ceremony stood upas a sign of reverence to the seven-time Formula 1 champion.

Wrapped in tears, she went to Todt’s arms, who comforted her with her daughter, melting into an emotional hug until she left the stage. It is worth mentioning that her son Mick, current rider of the Haas team, could not attend the event due to gastrointestinal problems.

Corinna and Gina Maria took the stage to receive the award (Reuters)

“Michael is a person who has a big heart and for whom it has always been important to think of others”, assured Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst, who also praised the simplicity and social commitment of the German. The award corresponds to the highest level of the state of North Rhine-Westaflia.

“I am proud to call Michael my friend and having a very close friendship with his family”, reflected Jean Todt before leaving the stage and added: “Thanks to his victories and successes, he went from modest conditions to become a true citizen of the world, who worked closely with people from many different cultures”

The event was held in the city of Cologne (Reuters)

This acknowledgment came days after the former representative of the Kaiser attack the Schumacher family. Willi Weber, was very upset with the innermost circle of the former pilot, pointed against Corinna and asked the family to clarify what the true state of health of the F1 legend is: “We only hear lies.”

“I can understand the initial situation, since I always did my best to protect Michael’s privacy, but Since then I have only heard lies from him.”I consider.