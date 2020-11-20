Cornavirus Vaccine in India Update: Corona virus vaccine to come out by 2021 by this month, Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute

Coronavirus Vaccine in India: Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the vaccine-making company Serum Institute of India, said on Thursday that the Oxford Kovid-19 vaccine should be available for health workers and the elderly by February next year and by April for the general public. Also Read – Delhi Covid-19 Updates: Delhi Caught In Corona, Over 7500 New Cases In 24 Hours, So far Over 8000 People Dead

oxford covid 19 vaccine available in next 4 to 5 months Also Read – Fight Against Covid: Kejriwal appeals to all parties – work together instead of blaming government measures against Corona

In addition, he said that the corona vaccine may be available to the public in the next 4 to 5 months. Poonawala said that the cost of the two doses required to the public will be a maximum of one thousand rupees but it will depend on the final results of the test and the approval of the regulator. Poonawala said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2020 that perhaps by 2024 every Indian would have been vaccinated. Also Read – Curfew in Ahmedabad from Today: 57-hour curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad from tonight, learn new rules

He said, “Every person in India will take two or three years to get vaccinated, not only because of the shortage in supply but also because you need budget, vaccine, equipment, infrastructure and then to get vaccinated. People should be persuaded and these are the factors that require 80-90 percent of the entire population to be vaccinated.

Let us tell you that in almost all the big and developed countries around the world these days, there are fast trials on the Corona virus vaccine. The Serum Institute of India is also conducting trials on the Corona vaccine. This statement by Adar Poonawala is quite a relief.