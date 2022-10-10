Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President VladImir Putin will meet today Security Councila day after he officially accused Ukraine of being behind the strong explosion that partially destroyed the bridge of Crimeathe only one linking the annexed Ukrainian peninsula with Russia.

The Kremlin only confirmed the meeting, but did not specify whether the meeting, of which only the president’s introductory speech is normally seen on public television, would address the bridge situation.

However, these types of meetings they are usually celebrated more towards the middle or at the end of the week.

“The perpetrators, executors and clients are the secret service of Ukraine,” he said the day before at a meeting with the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexandr Bastrikinin which he described what happened as a “terrorist act” aimed at “destroying a critically important civil infrastructure of the Russian Federation.”

This is what the Crimean bridge looked like after the explosion

Bastrikin claimed that “Russian citizens and foreign countries helped the Ukrainian secret services in the preparation.”

“We have already established the route of the truck that exploded. This is Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia, Krasnodar,” he noted.

He indicated that, with the help of the Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB), Suspects were identified among those who could prepare a terrorist attack.”

On Saturday, Putin instructed the FSB to reinforce measures to protect the infrastructure, which it was supposed to be one of the best protected in Russia.

It is a personal project of the president and a symbol of the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.

Cornered by the advance of Ukraine and the explosion in Crimea, Putin will meet the Security Council today

Putin created hours after the “incident” a government commission that must investigate the circumstances of the explosion, which occurred early Saturday morning when a truck blew up on the automobile portion of the bridge and caused a fire in seven fuel tanks on a train on the rail line.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has so far reported at least three dead in the attack.

kyiv, beyond celebrating the explosion with derision, has not officially ruled on who was responsible for the explosion.

The Kerch Bridge, opened in 2018 and promoted by order of President Vladimir Putin, is the symbol of the annexation of this Ukrainian peninsula by Russia in 2014.

If Ukraine turns out to be behind this explosion, it would be a serious setback for Russia, as it is critical infrastructure and far from the front line.

The fire on the Crimean bridge, which is used for vehicles and trains, forced all traffic to stop. Ferries were enabled to facilitate the crossing, according to Russian agencies.

The structure is essential for transporting people and goods to the peninsula, but also for supplying the Russian troops deployed in Ukraine. The structure, 19 kilometers long, includes a rail transport route and a motorway.

The explosion on the strategic bridge paralyzed traffic

According to the head of the Crimean Government, Sergei Aksionov, after the explosion two sections of the highway have collapsed. Due to the damage, all car and truck traffic has been suspended and a ferry service has been set up to transport the population across the Kerch Strait, where shipping lanes remain operational for the time being.

“In principle, a fuel tank has exploded in one of the bridge sections, but the navigation arches are not damaged. It is still too early to talk about the reasons and the consequences. Now we are working to extinguish the flames ”, the deputy to the Headquarters of the region, Oleg Kriuchkov, has made known on his Telegram channel.

For its part, the press service of the Crimean Railway has pointed out that the fuel tank was being transported by train and occupied one of the last freight cars of the railway. The detonation, he added, occurred around 06:05 local time.

Since the beginning of September, Russian troops have had to withdraw on several fronts. They were forced to flee the Kharkiv region (northeast) and retreat to Kherson

Faced with these setbacks, Putin decreed at the end of September the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists. He also decreed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, after referendums denounced by the international community.



