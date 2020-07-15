Corona: 1 lakh 17 thousand cases in Delhi, 95 thousand people fine, 3487 deaths

Corona Virus in Delhi: So far, more than 95 thousand people in Delhi have become healthy after being corona infected. With this, 3487 people have died in Delhi from Corona so far. On Wednesday, the Delhi government issued a Corona Bulletin saying, “41 people have died from Corona during the last 24 hours.” So far, a total of 3487 persons have died in Delhi from Corona. During the 24 hours, 1647 new Corona positive cases have been reported in Delhi. A total of 1 lakh, 16 thousand 993 corona positive cases have been reported in Delhi. Also Read – FIR cannot be lodged against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali’s corona drug claim: Delhi Police

Of the corona positive cases reported so far in Delhi, 95,699 persons have recovered. There are 17,807 active corona patients in Delhi. Out of the active corona patients, 9943 corona positive people are being treated at their homes. All these individuals are kept in home isolation. There are now a total of 659 containment zones in Delhi. This is the area where many corona patients are found simultaneously. A week ago till Wednesday, the number of these container zones was 458. Also Read – Donate plasma for corona patients, get Rs 5000, announced here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The central government has formulated a formula which shows how much the corona patients could increase in the coming time. According to the same formula of the Central Government, in the first week of June, we had estimated that till July 15, there could be 2.5 lakh corona patients in Delhi. It was estimated that out of these one lakh 34 thousand active corona patients would be there and we would need 34000 beds. ” Also Read – Anupam Kher said this about his mother’s health- Speaking makes the mind lighter

The Chief Minister said that after all the efforts made by all of us together, today there are only 1,16,993 total corona cases. Of these, 17,807 are active corona patients. At the same time, only 4000 hospital beds are required as against 34,000. ” The Chief Minister said, “We are in a better position today than in June, but that does not mean that we have won the battle with Corona. There is still more work to be done. The corona may grow again. We can’t sit hand in hand. ” Along with this, he has appealed to people to always wear masks, maintain social distance and wash hands.