Corona: 12 opposition leaders wrote to PM Modi to counter the second one wave, what did it say?

PM Narendra Modi, 12 leaders of opposition events amid horrific scenario of Corona virus epidemic within the nation (Opposition Events Joint Letter to PM Narendra Modi) Have written a joint letter to Kovid-19 to combat an infection. Congress President Sonia Gandhi some of the leaders who wrote letters to the High Minister (Congress President Sonia Gandhi), Hemant Soren, chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM Chief Hemant Soren), Jammu and Kashmir Other people's Alliance chief Farooq Abdullah (JKPA Chief Farooq Abdullah), Samajwadi Celebration President Akhilesh Yadav (SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav)CPI chief D. Raja (CPI Chief D Raja) And Sitaram Yechury of CPIM (CPI-M Sitaram Yuchury) Are incorporated.

Tamil Nadu Leader Minister MK Stalin amongst opposition leaders who urged PM Modi in joint letter (Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin), RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav (RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav), NCP Leader Sharad Pawar (NCP Leader Sharad Pawar), West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee), The identify of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray) and JDS's HD Deve Gowda HD Deogora) also are incorporated.

Twelve leaders of Opposition events write a joint letter to PM Narendra Modi suggesting a slew of measures for preventing #COVID19 %.twitter.com/b5HTNB6G6D – ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 12, 2021

Within the letter, the Central Govt has been requested to present an allowance of Rs. 6 thousand monthly to all unemployed folks and to supply unfastened meals grains to the needy.