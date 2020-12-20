Corona: 26,624 new cases of infection found in India, so far more than 95 lakh people out of 10 million have been cured

new Delhi: After 26,624 new cases of Corona Virus infection a day in India, the total number of people infected so far in the country has increased to 1,00,31,223 out of which 95.80 lakh people have become healthy. And the national rate of recovery after infection has been 95.51 percent. Also Read – Corona Virus: Big Christmas celebration won’t happen in UK, 5 day program canceled

According to the ministry's updated data till eight o'clock on Sunday morning, after the death of 341 more people due to infection, the death toll has risen to 1,45,477. 95,80,402 people in the country have recovered after the infection and the rate of de-infection of the people has gone up to 95.51 percent while the death rate due to this infection remains at 1.45 percent.

The number of infected undertrials is below four lakhs for the 14th consecutive day. According to the data, 3,05,344 infected people are currently undergoing treatment in the country, which is 3.04 percent of the total cases of infection. On 7 August, the number of infected had exceeded 20 lakhs, which increased to 30 lakhs on 23 August and more than 40 lakhs on 5 September.

According to the data, the number of infected has reached 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October and more than 90 lakh on 20 November. This number reached one crore on 19 December. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested till 19 December. Of these, 11,07,681 samples were tested on Saturday.