Corona active cases in India were 8,38,729, average 11 lakh 36 thousand tests being done every day

New Delhi: The number of daily cases of corona virus infection in the country has come down to below 60,000. In the last 24 hours, 55,342 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported across the country, taking the total cases of infection to 71,75,880 and the number of cured patients crossed 62 lakh. Health Ministry gave this information Also Read – Get ready to watch movies in cinema halls and multiplexes, with the government’s approval

In the press conference, the Health Ministry said that there are 8,38,729 active cases of corona in the country and about 70,114 new cases of corona are coming every day. More than 62 lakh people in the country have recovered from Corona. So far the positivity rate is 8.07 percent. The ministry said that for the fifth consecutive day, total active cases are less than 9 lakh. Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “So far 62,27,295 people have recovered and discharged. This number is the highest in the world. There has been a steady decline in the number of active cases. In the middle of September, there were 10 lakh active cases in the country, now it has come down to 8,38,000. ” Also Read – BJP protests outside Siddhivinayak and Shirdi temple in Maharashtra, demand for reopening of all temples

The Health Ministry said that as the tests are progressing, the positivity is decreasing. On an average, we are doing 11 lakh 36 thousand tests every day. In addition, in 14 states, the test per 10 lakh population is higher than the national average, but their positivity rate is less than the national average. At the same time, 79 percent of the total active cases in the country are in only 10 states. 25.38 percent of the total active cases are in Maharashtra, 13.8 percent in Karnataka and 11.26 percent in Kerala. The Health Ministry said that 86.78 percent of the total corona cases in the country have been cured. Active cases are 11.69 percent and so far 1.53 percent corona patients have died. Also Read – BMC Commissioners issued this order, no good for those who roam without masks in Mumbai

He said, “From 9 to 15 September, 92 thousand new cases were coming to the country every day. Between 7 October and 13 October, 70,114 new cases have been reported every day. ”