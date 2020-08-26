Corona: After CM Kejriwal, now BJP also raised the demand for running Delhi Metro, said – ‘Lifeline’ of people starts happening

new Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP (BJP) are unanimous on the issue of operating metro services in Delhi. After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, now BJP has also demanded the resumption of metro services in the capital. State President Adesh Gupta has met Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested to start the operation of Delhi’s Lifeline Metro. On which the Minister has assured them to take appropriate steps in this regard. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: Former minister Jayawardhan’s big claim – 35 MLA for every MLA leaving Congress, sold at a big price

State President Aadesh Kumar Gupta told reporters, “Together with Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, we have requested that the Metro called Delhi’s Lifeline should be started at the earliest with SOP and Guidelines. Because the Delhi government has completely failed to run the transport system in the state. Seeing the problem of the people of Delhi, we have demanded to run the metro soon. ” Also Read – Delhi COVID Update: Kejriwal expressed concern over Corona becoming ‘uncontrollable’, announces double test daily

State President Adesh Kumar Gupta said that, “Delhi Metro can be operated with SOP and Guidelines. The Union Minister has assured appropriate action in this regard. Taking a dig at the BJP state president, he said that if the Delhi government was really concerned about the transport system, it could use government buses, school buses, private operator buses to run it smoothly, but they did not because They do not have to work in reality. Corona cases are increasing again in Delhi, but the entire focus of Delhi Government is to increase the base of people in Uttarakhand, Punjab. ” Also Read – Corona again uncontrollable in Delhi, CM Kejriwal convenes high level meeting, can announce many

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also raised the demand from the Central Government to start the metro services. He said that the situation of Kovid-19 in the city is getting better. Due to this, metro services can be operated.