Corona ban on devotion: CM Rawat appeals to devotees due to Kovid 19 – Do not come to Haridwar on Somavati Amavasya

Dehradun: Seeing the increasing cases of Kovid-19, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat appealed to the devotees to avoid coming to Haridwar on Somvati Amavasya on Monday 20 July. Rawat said on Sunday that the state government is doing everything possible to prevent and prevent the spread of Kovid-19 but it will not succeed without the support of the general public.

He said, "Somwati on July 20 is the holy festival of Amavasya. I request all devotees to fold their hands and take bath in their homes, remembering the Ganges during the Corona period. Avoid visiting Haridwar. "On the second day of lockdown in Uttarakhand, the borders of Dehradun, Udhamsingh Nagar and Nainital were sealed along with three other districts including Haridwar. Tomorrow, the boundaries of Haridwar district will remain sealed for outsiders.

Recently, an investigation into the reasons for the rise in cases of infection has revealed that a woman suffering from infection while working in other houses has also infected about 50 people.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “Like this woman, there are two other super spreaders in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state”. Have to break.

Four days of lockdowns have been announced on Saturday and Sunday in four major districts of the state – Nainital, Dehradun, Udhamsingh Nagar and Haridwar. However, large industries, agriculture and liquor shops are excluded from the purview of the ban. In this regard, Chief Minister Rawat said that if needed, measures like lockdown will be adopted further.