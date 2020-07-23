Corona became uncontrolled in Uttar Pradesh, 2529 new cases were found in one day, 1300 people died

Corona Virus in Uttar Pradesh: The corona virus has become uncontrollable in Uttar Pradesh. The speed of infection can be gauged from the fact that in the last 24 hours, 2529 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported. This is the highest number ever. Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said on Thursday that 2529 new cases have come up in the state in a day. So far, 35 thousand 803 people have become fully healthy after treatment and they have been discharged from the hospital. Also Read – Cipla is fully ready to launch this drug for Corona patients, clinical trial successful

Amit Mohan Prasad told that at present there are more than 21 thousand corona patients active in UP, who are being treated in different hospitals. At the same time 1298 people of the state have died due to this epidemic.

Principal Health Secretary informed that the work of testing is being done in the state at a rapid pace. 54,897 samples were investigated on Wednesday, the highest ever. Thus far, 16,54,651 samples have been investigated in the state, crossing the 16 lakh mark in the investigation of Kovid-19.

He informed that static booths are being built in districts, in which facility of antigen test has been provided. He said that a total of 3001 pools were examined under the pool test, in which 2760 pools of 5–5 samples and 241 pools of 10 samples were tested. More than 55 thousand Kovid help desks have been set up in various departments, private establishments and industries in the state.