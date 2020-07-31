Corona Blast in Bihar: 2,986 new cases came out in one day, so far more than 50 thousand people have become victims of the virus

Patna: The total number of infections in the state increased to 50,987 in the state after the highest number of 2,986 new cases reported in one day of Kovid-19 in Bihar on Friday. Health Department gave this information. According to the bulletin issued by the department, after the death of 13 infected patients in the state in the last 24 hours, the total death toll rose to 298. Also Read – Corona entry in Nitish cabinet, Minister Vinod Kumar Singh and his wife Corona infected

Since the beginning of this month, the number of cases of Kovid-19 in Bihar has increased by more than five times and the death toll has quadrupled. Of the new cases, 535 infected patients are from Patna, after which the number of infected people in the district increased to 8,764. Also Read – Martyr Sunil Kumar Funeral with State Honors at LAC, Sushil Modi, Tejashwi Yadav pay tribute

Apart from this, 126 new cases were reported in Gaya, 122 in Madhubani, 125 in Muzaffarpur, 146 in Nalanda, 156 in Rohtas and 123 in Vaishali. In the last 24 hours, two people each died in Bhagalpur and Gaya and one each in Araria, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Nalanda, Nawada, East Champaran, Saran and Vaishali. Also Read – There was so much ruckus on the attendance, the doctor beat the hospital deputy superintendent with shoes

Patna district has been the most affected due to corona virus in the state. In addition to the highest number of infections in the state, 41 people have died. Currently, 3,426 infected people are under treatment in Patna, while a total of 17,039 people are being treated in the entire state. After Patna district in the state, 2,551 cases of infection have been reported in Bhagalpur and 28 people have died.

Apart from these, 2,083 cases of infection have been reported in Gaya and 21 people have died. In Nalanda, 2,144 cases have been reported and 16 people have died, while in Muzaffarpur, 2,123 people have been found infected and 11 have died. In the state, 33,650 people have become infection free. The department said that the rate of recovery of patients in the state is 66 percent.