Corona broke all records in the country again, the highest number of 97,570 cases in the last 24 hours, the number of infected reached 46 lakh

September 12, 2020
Coronavirus News in Hindi: Corona’s havoc in the country is constantly increasing. In India, more than 46 lakh 59 thousand people are infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 77 thousand people have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, in the last 24 hours, a record 97 thousand 570 cases of corona have been registered in the country. At the same time, 1,201 have become victims of this deadly virus during this period. Also Read – Video: Abhishek Bachchan, who has defeated the corona virus, gave this advice to people, you should also know the important thing

With this, the figure of corona infections in the country has increased to 46,59,985. There are currently 9,58,316 active cases in India, while 36,24,197 people have been cured after treatment.

