Corona broke all records in the country again, the highest number of 97,570 cases in the last 24 hours, the number of infected reached 46 lakh

Coronavirus News in Hindi: Corona’s havoc in the country is constantly increasing. In India, more than 46 lakh 59 thousand people are infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 77 thousand people have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, in the last 24 hours, a record 97 thousand 570 cases of corona have been registered in the country. At the same time, 1,201 have become victims of this deadly virus during this period. Also Read – Video: Abhishek Bachchan, who has defeated the corona virus, gave this advice to people, you should also know the important thing

India’s # COVID19 case tally crosses 46 lakh mark with a spike of 97,570 new cases & 1,201 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Also Read – Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: 2438 people Corona positive in 24 hours, worst condition of Rajdhani Raipur, Learn latest updates The total case tally stands at 46,59,985 including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 cured / discharged / migrated & 77,472 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/4CV2n6gV7K Also Read – BCCI defers AGM indefinitely, explains the reason – ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infections in the country has increased to 46,59,985. There are currently 9,58,316 active cases in India, while 36,24,197 people have been cured after treatment.