Corona Capital: High court tightens on Kejriwal government, says Delhi is going to become Corona Capital

new Delhi: In the capital Delhi yesterday, about 7000 Corona infection cases were reported in a day. At the same time more than 50 people were reported killed. For the past few days, Corona has been raising its head again in Delhi. In such a situation, the Delhi High Court has today taken a dig at the Delhi government.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court lashed out at the Delhi government over the rising corona issue in the capital, saying that the lady had completely dominated the Delhi government. Delhi is going to become Corona Capital soon. The court said on the steps being taken by the Delhi government that your efforts are completely failing.

Please tell that the hearing of this case was done by the bench of Justices Hema Kohli and S. Prasad. At the same time, a petition was filed in this court by the Municipal Corporation Retired Employees Welfare Committee. Today the court has commented on the Delhi government on this matter.

The Bench said that due to the way in which the Corona cases are increasing in Delhi, it seems that Delhi Corona will soon become the capital. The court questioned the efforts of the Delhi government, and said that the Delhi government had made many claims that most investigations in the country are being done in Delhi, despite cases of corona infection are showing a boom.