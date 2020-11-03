Corona case below 40 thousand in the country, patients increased in Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, reduced in UP, Maharashtra

new Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that between October 3 and November 3, cases of corona virus infection have increased in Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal and Manipur. During the same period, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were among the top states where Kovid-19 cases registered a decline. At the same time, the overall good thing is that the number of new cases coming up has also come down to 40 thousand and on Tuesday 38,310 more people were confirmed infected. Also Read – India urges Gulf countries: Help Indian workers return to work

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that for the past seven weeks, the average number of cases and deaths of Kovid-19 daily has continued to decline. Due to this, there is no unnecessary burden on the health system and the pressure on hospitals has come down. Also Read – Standalone Restraunt: Relief to traders of Delhi, process of approval of standalone restaurant ends

Between 16 September and 22 September, an average of 90,346 cases a day came.

– Between 16 September and 22 September, an average of 1165 people died every day.

– An average of 45,884 cases occurred between October 28 and November 3.

– 513 deaths occurred between 28 October and 3 November Also Read – Coronavirus In Winter Season: Will the corona increase in winter, know everything in detail …

Bhushan said that between October 3 and November 3, the number of under-treated patients in West Bengal increased from 26,865 to 36,576, from 77564 in Kerala to 86,792, from 26,450 in Delhi to 33,308 and from 2336 in Manipur to 3568.

– Delhi has the highest number of 6,725 new cases of corona in one day

-More than 6,725 new cases of corona infection were reported in the national capital on Tuesday – first in Delhi

More than 6,000 new cases of Bar Kovid-19 have been reported.

– Earlier on Friday, 5,891 new cases of infection were reported in Delhi.

After the death of 48 more patients due to infection, the death toll increased to 6,652.

-Delhi currently has treatment for 36,375 patients.

– More than 5,000 new cases of infection were coming up in Delhi for five consecutive days till Sunday.

– On Monday, 4,001 new patients of infection appeared.

– The total number of infections in Delhi has reached 4,03,096.

6,862 new cases of Kovid-19 in Kerala 8,802 people recovered from the disease

6,862 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Kerala on Tuesday.

– 8,802 people recovered from infection

– Newly infected people include 73 health workers

– Due to 26 more deaths, the death toll in Kerala increased to 1,559.

– 3,64,745 people have recovered from the disease in Kerala

– Total number of cases of Kovid-19 in Kerala is 4,40,131

– Currently, a total of 84,713 people are undergoing treatment.

Kovid in West Bengal – After 56 patients died from 19, the number of dead exceeded 7,000.

– 56 more patients died on Tuesday from Kovid-19 in West Bengal

– The number of dead in West Bengal increased to 7,013

– 4,058 patients were cured in the state, which increased the total number of cured people in the state to 3,42,133

– 3,981 new cases in the same period

– Total number of infections in West Bengal has increased to 3,85,589

– There are 35,444 patients undergoing treatment in the state now.

– 44,176 samples were tested during the last 24 hours in West Bengal

Another achievement in the fight against the epidemic

India has achieved another feat in the fight against the Kovid-19 epidemic. The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the number of patients under treatment of Kovid-19 in the country has come down to 5.5 lakhs, which is only 6.55 percent of the patients so far infected, while more than 76 lakh people have been cured.

The number of new cases has also come down to 40 thousand

The Ministry said that the decrease in the number of patients under treatment was made possible by the rapid increase in the number of patients recovering. So far 76,03,121 patients have been cured, which is 70,61,716 more than the patients under treatment. The recovery rate of patients with Corona virus in the country has reached 91.96 percent. Every day the number of new cases has also come down to 40 thousand and on Tuesday 38,310 more people were confirmed infected.

58,323 Kovid-19 patients are cured in 24 hours, out of which 80 percent patients are limited in 10 states and union territories.

The ministry said that due to the recovery of large number of Kovid-19 patients daily, the mortality rate is also decreasing continuously. The ministry said that the number of under-treated patients in India is rapidly decreasing. The ministry said that 58,323 Kovid-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours, out of which 80 percent patients are confined in 10 states and union territories. In Maharashtra, the epidemic was defeated by more than 10 thousand patients in 24 hours, while Karnataka stood second with more than 8,000 patients recovering.

Kerala, Delhi and Maharashtra topped with more patients

The ministry said that 74 percent of the patients in the new cases reported on Tuesday are from 10 states and union territories. Kerala, Delhi and Maharashtra topped the list with more than 4000-4000 patients in new cases, while West Bengal reported over three thousand cases.

490 lives lost due to epidemic in 24 hours

The Union Health Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, 490 people have lost their lives due to the epidemic, of which 80 percent deaths are limited in 10 states and union territories. Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths of 104 patients in the last 24 hours. In India, the death rate from Kovid-19 has fallen to 1.49 percent.

So far 82,67,623 people infected with Corona virus, 1,23,097 dead

So far, 82,67,623 people have been confirmed to be infected with the corona virus in the country with 38,310 new cases, according to the updated data by the Health Ministry at eight o’clock on Tuesday morning, with 460 people dying in 24 hours due to the epidemic in the country. The number of people has reached 1,23,097.

– 4,909 new cases of corona virus infection in Maharashtra

– By Tuesday, the number of infected in Maharashtra has increased to 16,92,693

– 120 people died due to infection, due to which the number of deaths from Kovid-19 increased to 44,248 in the state.

– Today 6,973 patients were cured and the total number of patients cured so far has increased to 15,31,277

– Maharashtra has 1,16,543 active patients

– 746 new patients of Kovid-19 in Mumbai city came out

– Total number in Mumbai increased to 2,59,857

With the death of 15 more people due to infection in Mumbai, the total number of dead from Corona rose to 10,323.

Corona patients decreased in UP too

In Uttar Pradesh, this infection was confirmed in 1726 new patients from the last 24 hours.

Kovid-19 in the state, with the death of 13 more people, the death toll soared to 7089.

In Uttar Pradesh, treatment of 22,538 patients continues till Tuesday

– 1,58,125 samples were examined in U.P.

– So far more than one crore 53 lakh seven thousand samples have been tested in the state

– There has been a significant decline in the rate of deaths in UP. In May this figure was 4.1 percent, while in November it is still 1.25 percent

About 11 lakh tests per day in the country, ability to do more than 1.5 million tests daily

A private laboratory had alleged that government officials in some districts are trying to limit investigations to show cases to be less. Rejecting the allegations, Bhushan said that the number of investigations has not decreased. 11 lakhs are being investigated. India has the capacity to conduct more than 1.5 million tests daily.

There is still a risk of infecting large sections of the population

Member of the NITI Aayog (Health) and head of the National Task Force on Kovid-19, VK Paul said that there is still a risk of infecting large sections of the country’s population. In such a situation, people should insist on adopting appropriate behavior to prevent infection and any type of symptoms should be investigated.

More than 1200 beds are empty in AIIMS

On a question related to lack of ventilator in the national capital, Bhushan said that beds are reviewed daily in central hospitals. He said that as on date, 80 beds in Rammanohar Lohia Hospital, 140 beds in Safdarjung Hospital and more than 1200 beds in AIIMS are empty.

Provide adequate number of ventilators

The Health Secretary said that the strategy has also been implemented by the Delhi government in relation to private hospitals. Under this, the total number of beds and vacant beds of Kovid-19 are made public. He said, “As far as ventilators are concerned, we have provided adequate number of ventilators in Delhi. If there is any kind of demand in future, we will be in a position to provide additional ventilators as well. ”