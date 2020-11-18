Corona case increased in Delhi, Noida administration alert, people coming from the capital will have random test from today

Delhi Corona News: Noida administration has been alerted by the increasing cases of Corona in Delhi. From today, there will be a surprise Covid-19 test for people coming to Noida from Delhi. The administration of Gautam Budh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, adjacent to the national capital, gave this information. The decision to conduct surprise Kovid-19 investigation of those coming from Delhi amidst increasing cases of Corona virus infection was taken in the online meeting of District Magistrate Suhas LY with senior administrative and health officials of the district on Tuesday. Suhas made it clear that there will be no restriction on the movement of people between Noida and Delhi. Also Read – Will Lockdown be resumed in Delhi to overcome the growing cases of Corona? Know what is the government’s preparation

He said, "In view of the increasing cases of Corona virus infection in Delhi, the District Magistrate directed the officials to form teams, which will be stationed at the Noida-Delhi border in DND (Delhi Noida Fly Way) and Chilla and people coming from the national capital. The surprise Kovid-19 will investigate. 'The District Magistrate said that the strategy to fight the epidemic has been tightened due to the recent increased cases of infection in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Suhas told reporters, 'The infection has increased due to the movement of people from Delhi and other places. Therefore, such people will be tested randomly and counseling has been issued to all the institutions here to monitor, identify and provide necessary treatment to people with symptoms.'

He said that due to being a festival in recent times, the movement of people in Delhi and Noida has increased. Therefore, the coming days will be very important. In view of this, the Health Department has also been instructed to keep adequate preparations in hospitals. The District Magistrate said that a surprise test will be done with rapid antigen kit.

