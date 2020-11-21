Corona cases are increasing, schools curfew somewhere closed, is Lockdown going to be held in Delhi again?

Delhi Lockdown Latest News: There is a fear of a second wave of coronaviruses across the country at this time. Corona cases are increasing rapidly in many states. At present, the worst conditions of Corona remain in the national capital of the country. Delhi is currently going through the same period from which the city of Maya, known as the Economic Capital, was going through the initial phase of Mumbai corona virus. However, now there is less corona infection in Mumbai than in Delhi. Also Read – Delhi government hardened, not only a mask; Now if done in public places in Delhi, then you will have to pay heavy fine

It is believed that the second wave of corona is going on in Delhi at the moment, due to which the ministers and officials from the state government to the central government are badly disturbed. At present, cases of corona are increasing rapidly in many states in the country and state governments are slowly taking steps to deal with it. Due to the proliferation of Corona, the decision to open schools has been withdrawn in many states, curfew and lockdown have also been imposed in many places.

Corona is spreading fastest in Delhi, many people are also advising the government to lockdown. If the experts are to be believed, the Delhi government took the decision to unlock very quickly and opened all the markets without thinking due to which the infection spread rapidly. In Delhi, Corona has taken a frightening form, in such a situation, it is believed that the Delhi government will not take the decision of lockdown from other states.

At present, it has been said by the Delhi government that there is no idea of ​​lockdown right now but if the need arises, restrictions can be imposed in places where there are more crowds. Meanwhile, once again strict steps have been taken by Kejriwal government to stop Corona. The state government has decided to put a fine of up to Rs 2000 on wearing masks and spitting after eating paan gutkha in public places.

During an event, Kejriwal said that lockdown is not an effective solution to the corona. People are facing financial loss due to the lockdown and if the lockdown occurs, then corona cases will increase again after its opening, so we should focus on increasing the health infrastructure.

CM Kejriwal said that lockdown was very important in the initial phase of Korna as we did not know much nor there was any proper arrangement for treatment of Corona but now there is no need to impose lockdown in Delhi.