Corona cases cross 66,000 in Gujarat, dead toll rises to 2,557

Corona Virus in Gujarat: In Gujarat, 1073 people were confirmed infected with the corona virus. After this, on Wednesday, the total cases crossed 66 thousand. The Health Department said that 23 more people infected with the corona virus died during the day. Now the death toll has increased to 2,557. According to the department, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 66,777.

The maximum number of cases in the state have been reported from Surat where 237 people were found infected with the corona virus on Wednesday, after which the total cases in the district have increased to 14,902. After the arrival of 161 new cases of corona virus in Ahmedabad district, the total number of cases has gone up to 27,283. Six people died in Surat, five each each in Ahmedabad and Rajkot, two each in Junagadh and Vadodara and one patient died in Gandhinagar and Patan.

The death toll in Surat has risen to 649 while in Ahmedabad it has risen to 1,617. The department said that 1046 more patients have been discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The number of people recovering from Kovid-19 infection has increased to 49,405. In Ahmedabad district, 22,035 people have recovered. The department said that 24,374 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. He said that 8,79,213 samples have been tested in the state so far.