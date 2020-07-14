Corona cases cross 9 lakh in the country, 28,498 new cases a day

new Delhi: Blasts of corona virus infection are continuing in the country. In the last 24 hours, more than 28 thousand cases of corona virus infection have been reported and more than 500 people have died. Today on Tuesday, the figure of corona virus infection has crossed 9 lakh. Now the number of deaths of Corona patients has reached nearly 24 thousand. Also Read – East Ladakh Dispute: High-level meeting between Indo-China Army commanders in Chushul today

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.02%. The recoveries / deaths ratio is 96.01%: 3.99% now: Government of India

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday reported in the updated data on corona virus infection that 28,498 new cases of COVID19 have been reported and 553 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases has increased to 9,06,752. These include 3,11,565 active cases, 5,71,460 healthy / discharged / migrated and 23,727 deaths.

According to the Government of India, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.02%. Now the recovery and death ratio is 96.01%: 3.99%.