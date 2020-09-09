Corona cases doubled in Delhi, now Arvind Kejriwal will call Delhiites

new Delhi: The corona epidemic had reached the verge of ending in the capital Delhi. At the same time, Corona is spreading rapidly in the capital again. Experts say that this is the second wave of Corona in the capital Delhi, as is generally seen worldwide. For this reason, the troubles of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have increased. For this reason, it has been decided by Kejriwal to make Delhiites aware through phone calls. According to the news, crores of people living in Delhi will be called by CM Kejriwal and awareness related to Corona will be spread. Also Read – Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot postponed all one-month personal meeting, know why

Not only this, Chief Minister Kejriva is going to make efforts to make Delhiites aware through radio, hoardings, TV, online and other means. In this regard, the Chief Minister of Delhi says that although the situation is under control in Delhi, but due to double testing and negligence of some people, the number of cases has increased in Delhi. He said that it is our endeavor to make the Delhi model a role model against Corona. For this reason Kejriwal himself has decided to contact people and spread awareness so that people do not have any kind of omission. Also Read – Tips: Doctor’s advice, patients recovering from corona must get physiotherapy

Kejriwal said that some people are taking care of Kovid 19. They are not wearing masks many times. In addition, the rules of social distancing are also in violation, some people are not testing Kovid 19, while the Delhi government is testing people for free. CM Kejriwal appealed to the people to wear masks while leaving the house and also follow the guidelines. Also Read – 3,102 corona cases per 10 lakh population in India, highest deaths in these 5 states