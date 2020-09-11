Corona Cases in Bihar: Number of people infected with corona crossed 1.5 lakh in Bihar, 785 deaths so far

Patna: The number of corona-infected patients has reached 1,53,735 in Bihar, but it is a matter of relief that 1,37,271 have gone healthy and gone home. During the last 24 hours, 10 corona infected died. With this, the number of people who died of the virus in the state increased to 785. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has reached more than 89 percent after the number of investigations in Bihar has increased. Also Read – Special preparations are being done for the monsoon session of Parliament, MPs will sit in the Chamber to the Gallery

On Thursday, 1,543 new cases were reported in Bihar. Currently, there are 15,678 active patients of Corona in the state. According to the report released by the Health Department on Thursday, 1,543 new cases were reported in the state during the last 24 hours, taking the total corona patients in the state to 1,53,735. Also Read – Why this Indian batsman is preparing for Australia instead of IPL 2020, know the reason

During the last 24 hours, 1,480 infected people have recovered and gone home. So far 1,37,271 infected have become healthy in the state. The recovery rate of corona infected persons has reached 89.29 percent in the state. Also Read – Coronavirus in Pets: Corona happening to pets too, cases surfaced, stay alert

The report said that 1,12,199 samples have been tested in the state during the last 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, 10 corona infected have died. With this, the number of people who died of corona in the state has now reached 785.

(Input: language)