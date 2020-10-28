Corona Cases in Delhi: Corona set new record in Delhi, maximum 4853 new patients in last 24 hours

Corona Cases In Delhi: The dreaded figures of Corona have started coming to the country’s capital Delhi. There is a tremendous surge in new cases coming here every day. In the last 24 hours, there were 4853 new cases of corona infection in Delhi, this is a new record in itself. Earlier, on September 16, 4473 new cases were reported. According to the data released by the Delhi government, the number of corona infected has now increased to 3,64,341 in the capital. At the same time, the death toll has reached 6356. In the last 24 hours, 44 people have lost their lives due to Corona virus. Also Read – Corona in Delhi: Unlock 4.0 worsens the situation in Delhi, 4,473 new cases of Corona in a day, Containment zone also increased

There are 27,873 active cases of corona in Delhi. At the same time, 2722 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. In this way, a total of 3,30,112 patients have been cured so far. Along with this, the number of containment zones in Delhi is also increasing continuously. At present, 3032 corona containment zones have been set up all over Delhi. Air pollution during corona infection can prove fatal. In view of this, the Delhi government has taken many important decisions. Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus Update: Corona graph increases again in Delhi, 1,840 new cases in 24 hours, 22 people died

The Chief Minister said, “Air pollution can be fatal, especially in the year of this corona infection. Corona attacks the lungs, in which case the polluted air can prove to be dangerous. That is why we have started a campaign to fight against pollution in Delhi. The name of this campaign is ‘war against pollution’. Also Read – Delhi COVID Update: Kejriwal expresses concern over Corona becoming ‘uncontrollable’, announces double test daily

Under these decisions, measures will be taken to prevent the dust from blowing at all the construction sites in Delhi. Dust flying along the road will be controlled. Air pollution caused by garbage or fire inside Delhi will be stopped. With this, another room is being built for pollution control. According to the Delhi government, “Every year in October, November, December, the level of air pollution increases. A big reason for this is the burning of straw in the surrounding states. The brunt of burning the straw has to suffer for the farmers and other villagers living there. ‘

(Input: IANS)