Corona Cases in India Update: More than one thousand deaths due to corona, more than 64 thousand new cases

Corona Cases in India Update: Corona cases in the country are becoming frightening. Fifty thousand more cases are being reported every day since last one month. More than 64 thousand cases of corona were reported on Thursday, while more than one thousand people lost their lives due to this virus. According to the Health Ministry report, 64,553 new cases were found in the country in the last 24 hours, whereas a total of 1007 people died due to corona in one day. Also Read – Astonishing: A 20-year-old girl used to be a policeman and used fake invoices …

After these new figures, now the total number of corona infected people in the country has crossed 24.5 million and reached 24,61,191. The total number of active cases has increased to 6,61,595. A total of 17,51,556 people in the country have returned to their homes by beating Corona, while the most sad thing is that a total of 48,040 people have lost their lives from Kovid-19. Also Read – Karun Nair had mild fever, not just Kovid-19: KXIP CEO

Spike of 64,553 cases and 1007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Private hospitals will not be able to take arbitrary money for treatment of Corona, fixed rates The # COVID19 tally in the country rises to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged / migrated & 48,040 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/WqClKQSJcc – ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

While on one hand the rising Malma of Corona is scaring people, the matter of relief is that now the death rate due to Corona is also decreasing. Now the death rate of Kovid 19 infection has come down to 1.96 while the rate of recovery from Corona infection has reached 70.77 percent.

The corona virus has gripped the entire world. Till date, more than 20 million people have been infected worldwide, while more than seven lakh people have died. America has the most cases of corona in the world’s most powerful country. There are currently more than 5.3 million cases in the United States of America, while India is second in the world after the United States in terms of infection.