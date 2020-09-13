Corona Cases in Indore: Corona spreading rapidly in the cleanest city of the country, so many cases came in 24 hours

Indore: During the last 24 hours, Indore, which is among the districts most affected by the corona virus, has reported 351 new cases of infection, which is the highest figure of a day. The officials gave information about it on Sunday. Also Read – ‘Happu Ki Ulton Paltan’ fame Himani Shivpuri infected with Corona virus, this appeal to fans …

Officials said that this is the first time in the last five and a half months when such a large number of new cases have come out in a single day. He said that with 351 new cases, the number of Kovid-19 patients in the district has increased to 16,782, out of which 458 patients have died.

Analysis of government data shows that the death rate of epidemic patients in the district is 2.73 percent, which is higher than the current national average of 1.65 percent. Officials said that the number of patients treated for Corona virus infection in the district has increased to 5,011. These include patients housed in segregated houses.

He said that so far 11,313 people in the district have been free from corona virus infection after treatment. He told that in the district with a population of about 35 lakhs, the pace of corona virus infection started accelerating from August and the same continues in September. It is noteworthy that the outbreak of Kovid-19 started in the district from 24 March, when the epidemic was confirmed in the first four patients.