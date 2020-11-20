Corona cases increase in Madhya Pradesh, more than 1500 new cases came out

Bhopal: The second wave of corona has come in Madhya Pradesh and this is the reason that the number of patients has increased by more than one and a half thousand in the last 24 hours. At the same time the number of active patients in the state has reached close to 10 and a half thousand. Everyone was relieved from the decrease in the pace of corona patients in the state for some time, but once again the number of patients has risen and the government’s concerns have increased. Also Read – 6608 new cases of corona infection were reported in Delhi, the total figure of the dead was 8,159

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Friday, the figures show that the total number of patients has increased to one lakh 89 thousand 564. In the last 24 hours, 1528 patients have increased. With the increase of 313 patients in Indore, the total number of patients has increased to 36623, while in Bhopal 378 patients have increased and the total number of patients has increased to 28738. Also Read – In Delhi, violation of these rules of Corona, including social distancing, will now cost 2000 rupees. Penalty of

Nine patients have died in the last 24 hours. So far, 3138 patients have died due to the disease. In the last 24 hours, 917 patients were healthy in the state. So far, one lakh 76 thousand six patients have been healthy. At present the number of active patients is 10402. Also Read – 60-hour curfew starts in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, night curfew will be applicable in these 3 cities of the state from tomorrow also

(Input-IANS)