Corona cases increased in Delhi, more than 1,800 new cases were reported for the second consecutive day; 20 patients died

New Delhi: With 1,808 new cases of Corona virus infection reported in Delhi on Friday, the total number of infected people in the city has risen to 1,69,412. Officials gave this information. In August, more than 1800 new cases have been reported on the same day for the second consecutive day on Friday. Also Read – Monsoon Session 2020: Lok Sabha Speaker said- MPs and staff will have to conduct Karona test 72 hours before the start of the session

On Thursday, 1,840 cases were reported. According to the latest bulletin issued by Delhi Health Department, after the death of 20 patients of Kovid-19 in the last 24 hours, 4,389 people have died due to this deadly virus. Also Read – IPL 2020: Kovid positive CSK team bowler; Team will be in quarantine for a week

Accordingly, there are currently 13,550 patients undergoing treatment in Delhi. The highest number of 3,947 cases were reported in the national capital so far on June 23. Also Read – Medication used to treat cats will prevent cancer! Scientist made a big claim

(input language)