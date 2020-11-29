Corona cases rise again in Madhya Pradesh, 1514 patients increased in 24 hours, 3250 deaths so far

Corona Virus in Madhya Pradesh: In Madhya Pradesh, the pace of increase of corona infected patients has increased once again. In the last 24, 1514 patients increased. At the same time, 3250 patients have died so far. According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday, the figures show that the total number of patients has increased to two lakh four thousand 745. Also Read – Some relief in Delhi: For the first time in 24 days, the death of 68 corona patients is the lowest, about 5000 cases were reported.

In the last 24 hours, 1514 patients have increased. With the increase of 536 patients in Indore, the total number of patients has increased to 41626, while in Bhopal, 339 patients have increased and the total number of patients has increased to 31672.

The number of patients with the disease is also increasing in the state. In the last 24 hours, 13 patients have died. So far, 3250 patients have died of the disease. At the same time, 1508 patients became healthy in the last 24 hours in the state. So far, a total of one lakh 86 thousand 521 patients have become healthy. The number of active patients at this time is 14974.